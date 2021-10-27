nubank-files-request-to-open-public-share-offering

Fintech Nubank announced this Wednesday (25) which filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and B3, the Brazilian Stock Exchange, a request for registration of an IPO, or public offering of shares. In other words, anyone will soon be able to become a shareholder of the company.

However, as the company also made a similar request to the SEC, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the intention is to carry out the IPO abroad, but with the intention of “negotiating a program of Brazilian depositary receipts” (BDRs). This mechanism would allow Brazilian investors to also participate in the purchase of papers abroad.

In June, Nubank raised a series G round of US$ 250 million (BRL 4.1 billion) led by Berkshire Hathaway and achieved a market cap of US$ 30 billion (BRL 71 billions), making it one of the most valuable unicorns in the world. Since its inception in 1024, the company has raised US$2.3 billion (R$,7 billion) in capital.