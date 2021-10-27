this-“holographic”-telescope-could-detect-exoplanets-by-direct-observation

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

To improve this In search, scientists at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) created an experimental space telescope that could directly analyze the spectra of an exoplanet — meaning it could find new worlds through the method of direct observation. To date, astronomers have found little more than 93 planets through direct imaging, far fewer than those discovered by planetary transit .

Nicknamed DUET, short for Dual Use Exoplanet Telescope, the instrument is a Fresnel hologram that can transform starlight directly into a spectrogram. Fresnel holographic elements are created by exposing a light-sensitive plastic film to two light sources positioned at different distances from the film. This technique has already allowed the creation of lenses that can focus light, but without the ability to separate light into its different wavelengths.

A spectrogram needs different waves (or colors) , if you prefer) from a white light to be separated, especially in astronomy and in the search for exoplanets, where infrared is essential, as this “color” can pass through objects such as dense clouds of dust, which visible light does not cross, and reveal stars and planets hidden from human eyes. Therefore, the RPI team needed to create a version of the Fresnel hologram capable of dividing the wavelengths.

For this, they used two light sources positioned close together, capable of of creating concentric waves that can build up or cancel each other out as they travel towards the film. They developed mathematical formulas that allow the convergence or interference pattern to be adjusted in order to control the output of the hologram. Then, the light pattern is recorded on the film as a “holographic” image, or as a spectrum of pure colors.