This “holographic” telescope could detect exoplanets by direct observation

A team of scientists dedicated to expanding the capabilities of space telescopes has published a study showing a different approach than the current one. In place of heavy mirrors and lenses, they used an adaptation of something known as a Fresnel hologram. The result would be a kind of huge plastic film that is very sensitive to light and, more importantly, light enough to be launched into space and unfolded when in orbit.

    The main method for discovering an exoplanet is planetary transit — when a world passes directly between its star and the observer (us), it dims the star’s light. Astronomers can detect this change in brightness, and by analyzing the spectral signature, they can tell if the star was actually obscured by a planet, or some other type of object.

    However, this method it requires high-resolution spectroscopy, that is, instruments capable of capturing light from very distant and relatively small objects. This greatly limits the search for exoplanets and prevents finding them in other galaxies. All of the more than 4,000 extrasolar worlds discovered are in our own galaxy and there are few candidates for extragalactic planets yet to be confirmed.

    A schematic diagram of the DUET telescope based on a Fresnel hologram (Image: Reproduction/Scientific Reports/Creative Commons)

    To improve this In search, scientists at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) created an experimental space telescope that could directly analyze the spectra of an exoplanet — meaning it could find new worlds through the method of direct observation. To date, astronomers have found little more than 93 planets through direct imaging, far fewer than those discovered by planetary transit .

    Nicknamed DUET, short for Dual Use Exoplanet Telescope, the instrument is a Fresnel hologram that can transform starlight directly into a spectrogram. Fresnel holographic elements are created by exposing a light-sensitive plastic film to two light sources positioned at different distances from the film. This technique has already allowed the creation of lenses that can focus light, but without the ability to separate light into its different wavelengths.

    A spectrogram needs different waves (or colors) , if you prefer) from a white light to be separated, especially in astronomy and in the search for exoplanets, where infrared is essential, as this “color” can pass through objects such as dense clouds of dust, which visible light does not cross, and reveal stars and planets hidden from human eyes. Therefore, the RPI team needed to create a version of the Fresnel hologram capable of dividing the wavelengths.

    For this, they used two light sources positioned close together, capable of of creating concentric waves that can build up or cancel each other out as they travel towards the film. They developed mathematical formulas that allow the convergence or interference pattern to be adjusted in order to control the output of the hologram. Then, the light pattern is recorded on the film as a “holographic” image, or as a spectrum of pure colors.

    Above, a schematic diagram of the optical recording system for the Fresnel hologram; below, a photo of the configuration performed, with the light path indicated by white dashed lines (Image: Reproduction/Scientific Reports/Creative Commons)

    Depending on how the image is structured, light passing through the holographic optical element is either focused or stretched. “We wanted to stretch the light so that we could separate it into different wavelengths. Any Fresnel lens will stretch the light a little, but not enough,” says Professor Shawn-Yu Lin. “With our method, we can have either super-resolution on one edge or super-sensitive — with each color separate,” he explained. “When the light is stretched like this, the color is very good, as pure and vivid as possible. ”

    The team said in the article, published in the journal Nature, that this is the first successful implementation of a scale optical system model for the creation of a Fresnel hologram telescope . Yes conventional glass mirrors and lenses, the lens is light enough to be several meters in diameter and flexible enough to be rolled and folded for release, and unrolled into space after deployment.

    If put into practice and work as the proposal suggests, the telescope will be a great advance over current methods that detect exoplanets indirectly, such as the planetary transit method.

    The article is available for reading in Scientific Reports, from Nature.

    Source: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

