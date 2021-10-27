This “holographic” telescope could detect exoplanets by direct observation
A team of scientists dedicated to expanding the capabilities of space telescopes has published a study showing a different approach than the current one. In place of heavy mirrors and lenses, they used an adaptation of something known as a Fresnel hologram. The result would be a kind of huge plastic film that is very sensitive to light and, more importantly, light enough to be launched into space and unfolded when in orbit.
The main method for discovering an exoplanet is planetary transit — when a world passes directly between its star and the observer (us), it dims the star’s light. Astronomers can detect this change in brightness, and by analyzing the spectral signature, they can tell if the star was actually obscured by a planet, or some other type of object.
However, this method it requires high-resolution spectroscopy, that is, instruments capable of capturing light from very distant and relatively small objects. This greatly limits the search for exoplanets and prevents finding them in other galaxies. All of the more than 4,000 extrasolar worlds discovered are in our own galaxy and there are few candidates for extragalactic planets yet to be confirmed.
