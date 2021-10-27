How to Lock a Lost or Stolen iPhone
When you lose or have your iPhone stolen, it is imperative that you block it immediately or as soon as possible, in order to avoid exposing personal information and confidential data, especially in relation to your banking and finance apps in general.
To remotely block an iPhone, you need to contact your telephone company and request immediate blocking of your device’s IMEI number. This way the iPhone will be unusable.
Identify the iPhone IMEI number
If you do have not saved or written down your iPhone’s IMEI number, look for your device’s original packaging box and locate it on the back of the box, along with general product information.
Identify the number IMEI of your iPhone by the original product packaging box. (Lucas Wetten/Canaltech)
If you no longer have your iPhone’s original packaging box, please login to your Apple ID. After logging into your iCloud account, locate the lost or stolen iPhone in the “Devices” section and click on it to open a window with a series of information regarding it, including the IMEI number.
Identify your iPhone’s IMEI number by its Apple ID. (Lucas Wetten/Canaltech)
Request the blocking of the IMEI number
Contact your telephone company and request the immediate blocking. Below, you will find the call center numbers of the main operators operating in Brazil Access iCloud to reset the iPhone In addition to blocking it remotely via the device's IMEI number, it is also strongly recommended that you erase it, thus preventing your data from being accessed in any way on the lost or stolen iPhone. To do this, access the iCloud website from any computer, tablet or other smartphone, whether it is an Android or another iPhone, using your Apple ID and password. After logging in, enter the "Search iPhone" option. Access your Apple ID on the website from iCloud and enter the "Find iPhone" feature. (Lucas Wetten/Canaltech)
Delete iPhone in iCloud
At the top of the screen, click "All Devices" and locate your lost or stolen iPhone in your Apple ID device list. In the window that will open, select to delete your iPhone.
