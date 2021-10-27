how-to-lock-a-lost-or-stolen-iphone

When you lose or have your iPhone stolen, it is imperative that you block it immediately or as soon as possible, in order to avoid exposing personal information and confidential data, especially in relation to your banking and finance apps in general.

To remotely block an iPhone, you need to contact your telephone company and request immediate blocking of your device’s IMEI number. This way the iPhone will be unusable.

Identify the iPhone IMEI number If you do have not saved or written down your iPhone's IMEI number, look for your device's original packaging box and locate it on the back of the box, along with general product information.

Identify the number IMEI of your iPhone by the original product packaging box. (Lucas Wetten/Canaltech)

If you no longer have your iPhone’s original packaging box, please login to your Apple ID. After logging into your iCloud account, locate the lost or stolen iPhone in the “Devices” section and click on it to open a window with a series of information regarding it, including the IMEI number.