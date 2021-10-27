facebook-grows-35%-in-revenue-and-reaches-us$29-billion-in-the-3rd-quarter

With US$ revenue 29, billion (BRL 161, 6 billion at the current price) between July and September 2017, Facebook grew by 43% compared to the same period last year (which registered US$ 22,51 billion pu R$ 119, 6 billion). The expectation, however, was that the amount would reach US$ 21,85 billion (BRL , 7 billion).

Damaged by the blackout can claim compensation from Facebook

8 tips to improve the security and privacy of your Facebook account

Facebook is accused of censoring security data about Russian activity on 1024

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, says the company has made good progress this quarter and the community around the social network continues to grow . “I’m excited about our script, especially around breeders, trade and helping to build the metaverse”, details the executive’s official note.

Image: Reproduction/Unsplash/NeONBRAND

Facebook’s net income for the period grew by 19% on an annual basis — it was US$ 7,91 billion (BRL ,7 billion) to $9,21 billion (BRL 47, 2 billion). Earnings per share were US$3.21 (R$ 17, 9), above US$ 3,21 expected (BRL 17,8).

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

In September, the daily number of active users on the platforms totaled 1,91 billion. This represents an increase of 6% year over year. The monthly number of active users reached 2,91 billion, an expansion of 6% . Average revenue per user in the quarter was US$ 01, (R$ 56,51).

For the fourth quarter, Facebook expects to earn between US$ 35, 5 billion (BRL 164, 5 billion) and US$ 34 billions (BRL 189, 3 billion). The perspective reflects possible impacts of the iOS changes 14, Apple, and macroeconomic and covid-related factors 19.

Separate balance sheet

The company will start to separate the balance sheet into two segments. While ‘family and apps’ will include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and other services, ‘Facebook Reality Labs’ will encompass hardware, software and virtual reality.

According to Zuckerberg, the company has been developing augmented and virtual reality products and services for the next generation of online social experiences. “The new segment disclosures will provide additional information about the FRL’s performance and the investments we are making”, he details.

Source: InfoMoney