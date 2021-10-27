Smash Bros. alleged list of fighters leaks. from Warner
“Multiversus“, the supposed Super Smash Bros. fighting game with characters from Warner Bros., can count on fighters from Steven Universe, Adventure Time, Batman, Superman, Rick and Morty, Tom & Jerry , Lord of the Rings and even the version of LeBron James seen in the new Space Jam
A possible game character selection screen was released by the Argentine-American professional player of Super Smash Bros. , Hungrybox, on Twitter The image shows some of the characters from the series from DC, Cartoon Network and HBO that would be in the game, including Shaggy, Gandalf, Batman, Arleq uina, Superman, Finn and others.
y’all thought I was lying, huh?
Warner Bros Multiversus
Character select screen. There seem to be levels and fighter type icons
-Stephen Universe-Adventure Time
-Batman / Harley Quinn
-Superman / WW-Gandalf
-Rick & Morty
-Tom & Jerry-Bugs Bunny
-New Char (top left)
-New Char (top left) pic.twitter.com/laYwgn4kiv
— hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) October 29, 2021
Other leaks even pointed out that the title will bring voice acting for all fighters. The function would differentiate Multiversus from other competitors of the genre, such as Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, a fighting game with characters from the Nickelodeon.
According to the rumors shared by journalist Jeff Grub and users from Reddit, Multiversus will be free to play and will support online matches with cross-play. The title may be on its way to platforms like Xbox, PlayStation, PC and Nintendo Switch. The game would be under development by Netherrealm, developer of Mortal Kombat, but Grub himself has already said that this information is false.
The idea for the project would have been born when players around the world started asking Shaggy to become a character from Mortal Kombat. A trademark registration, found in Justia Trademarks, reinforced the rumor. The “Multiversus” brand was cataloged in late September 2021 as a game owned by Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
