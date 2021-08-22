4 apps to improve the quality of your photos and videos

Video and image editing applications are important add-ons to your phone’s camera. Before posting your photos or videos on social media, it’s worth using these apps to make adjustments to the content and improve the quality of the result.

Don’t worry about the main adjustments: the platforms provide a series of presets and filters to apply them to photos. On the other hand, if you want to venture out with manual changes, you can use different resources for editing. Here are four apps that help improve the quality of photos and videos in your gallery.

1. Google Photos

Google Photos doesn’t limit its functions to just managing your gallery images: the app also provides editing features for all photos and videos. Just select the “Edit” icon in each file to open the tweaking tool.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Google application has editing window (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

In photos, the app makes an automatic lighting suggestion and presents a list of filters that can be used. In manual adjustments, it allows you to change exposure, saturation, brightness, contrast and other aspects, in addition to offering exclusive features for Google One subscribers. The same features are available in videos, which have a duration cut tool.

Installed natively on Android, the app is an excellent option for managing your gallery. It allows you to make backups of photos in your Google account, uses facial identification to create specific albums and brings an area with memories of years gone by.

2. Photos

Compatibility: iOS Price: free

The native gallery management option on iOS also offers editing capabilities. With support for photos and videos, it provides filters and manual adjustments to leave your favorite images with your creative touch.

iOS application has filters and manual adjustments (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Fotos has an auto-adjust feature with a slider to control the intensity of these effects. Video editing features the same enhancement tool, manual adjustments, and options to crop and change file framing. On devices with A9 chip or higher, it is even possible to edit files in RAW format.

The iOS app uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to display the most relevant photos on your home screen, hiding duplicates. In addition, it has resources to search images by people or elements present and includes a memory area for each month and year. Content is synced to your iCloud account and can be accessed on other devices.

3. VSCO

Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free installation with paid options (BRL 41.99 per month or BRL 104.80 per year)

VSCO is an application that combines photo and video editing with social networking functions. You can create a profile on the platform, publish your issues, follow new contacts, participate in challenges and seek creative inspiration from the community.

Follow trends on VSCO (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

The application is recommended for the variety of filters available for editing images, with many options for retro effects that resemble old analog cameras. In addition to testing each filter, you can adjust the intensity of the effects and make manual adjustments to the visual aspects of your photos. Did you like the result? Post it to the feed or save it to your device’s gallery.

To enable video editing, you must purchase a subscription to the application, offered for R$41.99 per month or R$104.80 per year. Benefits also include advanced editing tools, access to all available presets, challenge area and additional content.

4. Adobe Lightroom

Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free installation with paid option (BRL 7.99 per month or BRL 109.99 per year)

Despite not having a function to edit videos, Lightroom stands out for being one of the best image editors for mobile phones. The Adobe application, which is also successful on computers, provides tools to capture, edit and standardize the editing of your images, making them available in its own library.

Adobe application is very useful for editing (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Presets play a very important role in how Lightroom works. In addition to providing filters separated by themes, you can create your own presets with manual adjustments. That way, when you want to edit multiple photos, just apply these same effects to all content. To organize your photos, the app provides its own library and separates files by date.

Lightroom also has its own camera with automatic and professional modes. In the second option, you can adjust ISO, exposure, focus and other factors. The premium version unlocks access to all presets, allows RAW editing and adds exclusive tools.

What is your favorite app? Comment!

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.