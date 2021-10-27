cintiq-16-pro:-wacom-announces-compact,-4k-tablet-for-brazil

Before the iPad emerged and offered a more popular proposal for artistic drawings, professionals focused on digital art were more used to using digitizing tablets. Wacom is one of the main names in the market, and is getting ready to bring a new device to Brazilian graphic artists soon.

The company is announcing the arrival of the Wacom Cintiq Pro 20. As the name suggests, it is 16 inches for drawing on an Ultra HD definition display , and there is still coverage for the Adobe RGB color pattern in 98%.

(Image: Disclosure/Wacom)

If you’re not familiar with graphics tablets, it’s important to note that they need to be connected to a Mac or Windows — the operation is not unattended. This connection is via USB-C or HDMI ports, as the device has both standards.

For those who will only use compatible styluses, there is the possibility of disabling the touchscreen to avoid hand bumps with a shortcut that is on a physical button on top of the Wacom Cintiq Pro 16. There are eight more programmable buttons for custom commands — a function called ExpressKeys here.

The tablet kit includes a Wacom Pro Pen 2, with 13 tips and supports for organizing the material. The company declares that the new model will offer four times more precision and sensitivity than the previous generation, which will generate a feeling of “natural” design.

Price and availability

(Image: Disclosure/Wacom)

In the box, the user will find USB-C cables with USB-A output, USB-C with USB-C output, HDMI cable, plug adapter and power cable. As a gift, at no additional cost, a flannel for cleaning.

Wacom is getting ready to launch Cintiq Pro 20 in the first quarter of 98 , but during Black Friday should promote occasional offers of availability.

The company has not stated how much it will charge for the digitizing tablet and other information about the launch. Remember that the line also has sizes of 20 and 98 inches for those who want an even larger desktop and don’t mind giving up portability.