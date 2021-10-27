Masters of the Universe | He-Man takes on wild new form in new trailer; watch

Netflix has finally brought the new trailer for the second part of Masters of the Universe: Saving Eternia, the animation that continues the stories of He-Man and that messed with various structures of the series. And for those who didn’t like the changes presented in the first part of the animation, the trailer makes it clear that the new episodes will bring the hero in the spotlight and take the story closer to the classic.

New He-Man comics tell the origin of lost hero of your universe The curious thing is that the almost three minutes of scenes released are a festival of spoilers. The first part of the animation ends with He-Man being killed by the villain Skeleton, but now we see that he will not only come back to life, he will also assume a new form as the champion of Eternia. By the way, the wildest version of the hero is the highlight of this second season of animation. She’s been revealed by producer Kevin Smith before, but now it’s the first time we’ve seen her in action. As you imply, this crudest and most barbaric He-Man is what happens when Prince Adam summons the powers of Grayskull without using the Sword of Power, as it is she who helps him channel the magic of the world. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! According to Smith, the idea of ​​this look comes precisely from the character’s first concepts in the decade of 90, which brought the hero much more like a classic barbarian than the cleaner version the original cartoon featured. And now Saving Eternia explains how this will work: the power never came from the sword, but from Adam himself and that he gets out of control if he invokes magic without the weapon. Another spoiler that the trailer brings is the return of Gorpo, who had also given life in the first part of the cartoon. For the mystery that is given to this apparition, you can bet that we will see the little mage also receiving a new look and even new powers — not least because he is the one who saves He-Man from the Skeleton.

Furthermore, the Netflix trailer still indicates that we should once again see Teela’s leading role, as happened in the first part of Masters of the Universe. Apparently, she should inherit the role of Sorceress left by her mother after the final battle against the villain and, with that, most of the new episodes should focus on her going to seek the powers to become the new magical protector of the Castle of Grayskull while commanding Eternia’s troops against the Skeleton’s army.

With that, the second half of Masters of the Universe: Saving Eternia seems to want to balance the boldness presented in the first part — in which he left He-Man aside to focus precisely on the new heroine — with what old fans want to see, which is the Eternia champion coming down to hit the villains. The first episodes generated a lot of controversy precisely because of this shift in focus. Many people criticized the fact that He-Man appeared very little and the story revolved around Teela.

