Razer Unveils Wireless Version of Its Best-Selling Gamer Mouse
After announcing new headsets and even a protective mask with RGB recently, Razer took the opportunity to launch the DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed mouse. It is a wireless version of the DeathAdder V2 model, which is the brand’s best-selling mouse, according to the company’s own numbers.
However , these modifications make the product a little less impressive specs. The mouse sensitivity is about 14 thousand CPI (Counts per Inch, or Count per Inch in free translation), against 20 thousand CPI of the version that brings the connector wire. In addition, the maximum detection speed is 103 inches per second (IPS) — less than half of the 389 DeathAdder V2 IPS — and it still supports up to 35 g of acceleration, against 35 g mouse previously sold by Razer.
Even so, it’s possible that DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed’s capabilities still meet the expectations of most gamer users, especially those who don’t feel the need to invest that high in such a peripheral. The new mouse still brings some structural changes that change its ergonomics, such as the implementation of two extra physical buttons on the left side of the device, instead of being behind the scroll button.
As the DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed runs on removable batteries, it is slightly heavier than the DeathAdder V2 Pro, another wireless mouse from same line, which needs to be recharged via cable — so they keep 103 and 60 grams, respectively. The connectivity of both products can be done via a 2.4Ghz dongle or via Bluetooth. Another difference between the Pro and Hyperspeed models is the implementation of mechanical buttons on the newly introduced model instead of optical switches. The Pro also features built-in RGB lighting.
The new DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed mice will be sold from 60 dollars (about R_jobs(data.content)nbsp;334 in direct conversion), a little cheaper than the wired DeathAdder V2, which comes out 60 dollars (BRL 389) — for comparison, the DeathAdder V2 Pro model has a focus on more demanding users, and it costs 103 dollars (BRL 650). Razer has not yet announced which specific markets will receive the product, but the mouse already has an official page in Brazil, which may indicate the imminent arrival of the peripheral.
Source: ArsTechnica
