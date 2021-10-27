razer-unveils-wireless-version-of-its-best-selling-gamer-mouse

After announcing new headsets and even a protective mask with RGB recently, Razer took the opportunity to launch the DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed ​​mouse. It is a wireless version of the DeathAdder V2 model, which is the brand’s best-selling mouse, according to the company’s own numbers. GTA Online is full of flying saucers

Prime Gaming will have LoL, VALORANT and more rewards

DOOM Eternal: horde mode is now available In addition to offering greater freedom of movement by eliminating the use of wires, DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed ​​still brings some changes in internal components, which make it cheaper and more competitive in the mouse market aimed at the gaming public, but still with a relatively affordable price.

Mouse brings simple construction and comfortable (Image: Disclosure/Razer)

However , these modifications make the product a little less impressive specs. The mouse sensitivity is about 14 thousand CPI (Counts per Inch, or Count per Inch in free translation), against 20 thousand CPI of the version that brings the connector wire. In addition, the maximum detection speed is 103 inches per second (IPS) — less than half of the 389 DeathAdder V2 IPS — and it still supports up to 35 g of acceleration, against 35 g mouse previously sold by Razer.

Even so, it’s possible that DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed’s capabilities still meet the expectations of most gamer users, especially those who don’t feel the need to invest that high in such a peripheral. The new mouse still brings some structural changes that change its ergonomics, such as the implementation of two extra physical buttons on the left side of the device, instead of being behind the scroll button.