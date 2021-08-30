The 10 most pirated movies of the week (08/29/2021)

After a short break, our list of most pirated movies of the week is back filled with news. Of the 10 titles in the ranking, seven of them are unpublished, which gives us the notion that the turnover in streaming and video on demand services is high.

Also noteworthy is the number of films that were massacred by the critics and that, despite this, attracted enough public attention to the point of appearing on the list. And maybe that’s why these productions are here, since many people end up resorting to piracy to take a “look” at them.

In any case, it also has a record-breaking film at the box office in the survey that Canaltech does weekly to keep you informed, as well as a title acclaimed by experts. But who took the crown for the most pirated film of the week was an original comedy from a streaming service that is about to arrive in Brazil.

Curious to know what are the most pirated movies of the week? Check out the full ranking below.

10. Fast and Furious 9

After several delays, Fast and Furious 9 was finally released in theaters and has now fallen into the pirates’ net. The plot shows Toretto and Letty going through life at a slower pace, but the past is accelerating in their direction when he is reunited with his brother, Jacob, who is now seeking revenge encouraged by Cypher and Magdalene Shaw. There will be no way out and Toretto will have to gather his family of friends once again and speed up to space to solve one more crap.

9. Stillwater

Shrouded in controversy for allegedly telling Amanda Knox’s story without her permission, Stillwater tells the story of a father who drops everything to visit his daughter he hasn’t spoken to for a long time. There’s just one thing: she’s been arrested in France for a crime she says she didn’t commit. From there, he starts an incessant struggle to prove her innocence.

8. Jungle Cruise

Adapted from a Disneyland attraction, Jungle Cruise shows an adventure across the Amazon aboard the decaying La Quilla boat. At the helm is spirited Captain Frank Wolff (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson), who will guide valiant researcher Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) in her quest for an ancient tree that has the power to change the future of medicine. The task is not an easy one and other dangers, including supernatural forces, arise to put the future of the mission and humanity in check.

7. Memory Paths

Once regarded as one of the most promising titles in the science fiction genre, Caminhos da Memória has been torn apart by critics, although that hasn’t diminished public interest in it—so much so that it’s here on our list, isn’t it? The plot follows a private investigator with the ability to retrieve any memories of his clients, but things start to change drastically when he accepts a new client and a seemingly simple affair turns into an obsession steeped in a violent conspiracy.

6. No Man of God

Ted Bundy is by far the hottest serial killer of all time, with dozens of film productions telling his story and portraying his atrocities. And the bad guy fetish continues in No Man of God, a drama based on actual transcripts of conversations between Bundy and FBI agent Bill Hagmaier, detailing the murders he committed.

5. Respect: The Story of Aretha Franklin

The story of one of the most outstanding voices in world music, Respect bears the same title as Aretha Franklin’s most successful song. Starring Jennifer Hudson, the biopic stretches from the legend’s childhood, when she sang in church choirs, to her rise to become one of music’s greatest icons, civil rights advocate and advocate for women.

4. GI Joe Origins: Snake Eyes

Another film destroyed by critics, but still aroused the interest of the public that uses entertainment on torrent trackers, GI Joe Origins: Snake Eyes had its premiere restricted to VOD services and, therefore, it quickly hit the web. The plot adapts the story of Snake Eyes, one of the most famous characters in the Commandos in Action. Taken in by an ancient Japanese clan, he learns the ways to become a ninja warrior, but soon has his honor and loyalty tested.

3. The Legend of the Green Knight

Fleeing from titles bombed by critics, A Lenda do Cavaleiro Verde (Green Knight’s Legend) is an example of a film that caught the eye of specialists, the public and pirates. Starring Dev Patel and Alicia Vikander, the film reimagines the classic legend of Gawain and the Green Knight. The latter would have arrived at King Arthur’s court all painted and proposed a challenge to the members of the Round Table: that they would cut off his head with an ax blow. In return, they should allow him to reciprocate the gesture in 1 year and 1 day. Gawain rises to the challenge and cuts off the Green Knight’s head, who takes it and promises to return to fulfill the agreement.

2. The Suicide Squad

The world’s most misfit group of super-villains is back in this reboot that seeks to erase the disaster that was the 2016 movie. 2, Savant, King Shark and Harlequin, and sends them to the island of Corto Maltese with Colonel Rick Flag for another dirty job that no one else has the courage to do.

1. Vacation Friendship

Star+ hasn’t arrived in Brazil yet, but the streaming service’s original comedy Vacation Friendship has taken the internet by storm. The film follows the quiet couple Marcus and Emily traveling to a resort in Mexico. There, they become friends with the restless Ron and Kyla, kicking off a week of unbridled enjoyment. Months later, Marcus and Emily get married and are surprised by their friends, who arrive at the party uninvited and create chaos.

