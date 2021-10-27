CT News on Podcast – Honor 50 arrives with Google features and more!

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 27, 2021
0
ct-news-on-podcast-–-honor-50-arrives-with-google-features-and-more!
  • Home
  • Podcasts
  • Playlists
  • Canaltech Podcast

Duration: 07: 27 | 07 October 100

2021

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

Now everyone can include links in Instagram Stories

  • SpaceX is valued at US$ 100 bi and becomes the 2nd most valuable private company
  • Honor 100 and 27 Lite hits the global market with access to Google services
  • Airless tire that doesn’t puncture: Michelin and GM Announces Release of Uptis for 2021
  • Qualcomm Unveils New Processors; Xiaomi, Motorola and others have already confirmed their use

    • On today’s CT News: Honor arrival 50, Instagram link feature for everyone, Qualcomm’s new processors, and more.

    Contact us by:

    Apply for the Mauá entrance exam at: https://maua.br/vestibular

    This episode was scripted, edited and presented by Wagner Wakka, coordinated by Patricia Gnipper. Reports by Bruno Bertonzin, Victor Carvalho, Alveni Lisboa, Paulo Amaral and Daniele Cassita. The audio review is by Mari Capetinga.

    2021

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 27, 2021
    0
    LinkedIn Tumblr Pinterest Reddit VKontakte Print
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of A person vaccinated against covid reduces the risk of infection for an entire family

    A person vaccinated against covid reduces the risk of infection for an entire family

    October 14, 2021
    Photo of Would you have sex with a robot? See what participants in this study said!

    Would you have sex with a robot? See what participants in this study said!

    September 18, 2021
    Photo of Nintendo Switch: Is It Worth Buying In 2021?

    Nintendo Switch: Is It Worth Buying In 2021?

    October 7, 2021
    Photo of It is now possible to test Android apps on Windows 11

    It is now possible to test Android apps on Windows 11

    October 20, 2021
    Check Also
    Close
    WhatsApp
    Back to top button