where-is-the-instagram-trash?

With so much currently happening on Instagram (Android | iOS | Web), it’s normal to prepare a post and delete it by accident. And when does this happen? Is it possible to retrieve that content? What about older posts you deleted? Is there a trash on Instagram and how can I access it?

Where is the WhatsApp trash?

Where is the Google Drive trash Where is the Google Files trash on your mobile and how to empty it



For some time now, Facebook, which controls Instagram, changed the way deleted posts are stored in the app. And in this article you will learn how to access the Instagram “trash” to retrieve deleted items and return them to your Feed on the social network.

Where is the trash can Instagram?

Unlike WhatsApp, which doesn’t have a section dedicated to deleted files, Instagram does have an area that keeps all items deleted from the Feed, Reels and Stories. It turns out that this location is somewhat hidden, and may go unnoticed by the vast majority of users.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

To access the Instagram trash, you must open your profile and then go to “ Settings”. Finally, select “Account” and “Recently Deleted” — some phones may change this section to “Recently Deleted” depending on the OS version.