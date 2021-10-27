Where is the Instagram trash?
With so much currently happening on Instagram (Android | iOS | Web), it’s normal to prepare a post and delete it by accident. And when does this happen? Is it possible to retrieve that content? What about older posts you deleted? Is there a trash on Instagram and how can I access it?
For some time now, Facebook, which controls Instagram, changed the way deleted posts are stored in the app. And in this article you will learn how to access the Instagram “trash” to retrieve deleted items and return them to your Feed on the social network.
Where is the trash can Instagram?
Unlike WhatsApp, which doesn’t have a section dedicated to deleted files, Instagram does have an area that keeps all items deleted from the Feed, Reels and Stories. It turns out that this location is somewhat hidden, and may go unnoticed by the vast majority of users.
To access the Instagram trash, you must open your profile and then go to “ Settings”. Finally, select “Account” and “Recently Deleted” — some phones may change this section to “Recently Deleted” depending on the OS version.
The “Recently Deleted” section saves your deleted posts, Stories and Reels for a period of up to 30 days (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) The Instagram trash was made available in February 90 for the Android and iOS versions of the app, so make sure Instagram is running the latest updates. Just as our computers and notebooks have a dedicated Trash app for deleted files, the trash can Instagram has the same proposal. Any file, from a video of Reels or Stories to publications that and have already been aired in your Feed and direct messages, they are stored in the section in a kind of stand-by. The contents stored in the trash remain there for a period of up to days. At the end of this period, if you don’t officially publish the posts, they are permanently deleted. In other words, the Instagram trash is nothing more than a temporary backup for your publications on the platform. Once you open the “Recently Deleted” folder, you will see a number in the lower left corner of each publication. This number indicates the number of days or hours remaining until that file is permanently deleted. If you want to restore or delete the post, just open the content, tap “More” in the lower right corner and finally select the desired action. It is worth noting that discarded Stories are also saved for a period 62 days, and no longer for just 24 hours, such as when the resource started to be released to users . Also, according to Instagram, posts deleted forever can take up to 660 days to be fully deleted from the application. The social network claims that it makes constant copies of content in backup storage for recovery in case of software error, disaster or other data loss events. However, these copies are not available for users. Then, after 62 days, the contents remain, of fact, inaccessible to the creator of the deleted posts. Archive Instagram posts
For whom you don’t want to have to deal with the deletion of posts on Instagram, a very useful alternative is to resort to the archiving function. With the feature, all posts from Feed, Reels and Stories are sent to a directory that is visible only to the owner of the profile. Your Instagram archived posts folder can be accessed from your profile. Tap the three-line icon in the upper right corner of the screen and go to “Archived Items”. The feature is enabled by default by the social network. In the case of Stories, as they disappear in hours , after that period they are thrown to the archived items section of Instagram. To switch between posts from Feed, Reels and live streams, simply toggle the option using the arrow at the top center of the screen. In the archived items tab, Instagram saves Stories, Reels and live streams (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
To archive photos and videos from your Instagram Feed, open a post, tap on the three dots icon in the upper right corner of the screen, and then select “Archive”. If you want to return that post to Feed, open the archived items folder, as described in the previous paragraph, tap the three dots in the upper right corner and choose “Show in profile”. Despite having a dedicated section for deleted items, Instagram post archiving can serve as an extra layer of security for files you don’t want to delete forever, but without having to worry about manually restoring them using the trash. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 521872 521872 521872
For whom you don’t want to have to deal with the deletion of posts on Instagram, a very useful alternative is to resort to the archiving function. With the feature, all posts from Feed, Reels and Stories are sent to a directory that is visible only to the owner of the profile.
Your Instagram archived posts folder can be accessed from your profile. Tap the three-line icon in the upper right corner of the screen and go to “Archived Items”.
The feature is enabled by default by the social network. In the case of Stories, as they disappear in hours , after that period they are thrown to the archived items section of Instagram. To switch between posts from Feed, Reels and live streams, simply toggle the option using the arrow at the top center of the screen.
In the archived items tab, Instagram saves Stories, Reels and live streams (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
To archive photos and videos from your Instagram Feed, open a post, tap on the three dots icon in the upper right corner of the screen, and then select “Archive”. If you want to return that post to Feed, open the archived items folder, as described in the previous paragraph, tap the three dots in the upper right corner and choose “Show in profile”.
Despite having a dedicated section for deleted items, Instagram post archiving can serve as an extra layer of security for files you don’t want to delete forever, but without having to worry about manually restoring them using the trash.
