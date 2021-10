The PlayStation 5 is the first console to receive the app from

Intimate integration with the Apple ecosystem is one of the advantages of Apple Music subscribers (Image: Giorgio Trovato /Unsplash)

Apple Music in the catalog. The integration brings to the console 90 millions of songs, playlists and clips in 4K resolution, with all the Media controls adapted for DualSense and accessible via the PS button.

In a special feature for the console , subscribers to the service will receive recommendations for tracks and playlists according to the games they are enjoying. The Apple Music app for PS5 supports background playback, so it can be combined for playtime with ease.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!