samsung-to-license-tizen-os-for-third-party-smart-tvs

Samsung intends to release its operating system for smart TVs to other manufacturers, as announced at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) yesterday (). The Korean giant said it works closely with Google and other companies to offer better video calling capabilities from TVs, as well as health monitoring by Samsung Health — with a built-in webcam to track movement and give feedback on workouts.

The Tizen OS is one of the company’s assets and exclusive to the brand’s televisions until then, considered a direct competitor of Google TV and webOS (LG). Manufacturers will now be able to apply for platform licensing to ship the system for a “minimum cost” — the amounts were not disclosed — and use the brand to promote products at events.