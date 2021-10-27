Samsung to License Tizen OS for Third-Party Smart TVs

Samsung intends to release its operating system for smart TVs to other manufacturers, as announced at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) yesterday (). The Korean giant said it works closely with Google and other companies to offer better video calling capabilities from TVs, as well as health monitoring by Samsung Health — with a built-in webcam to track movement and give feedback on workouts.

    • The Tizen OS is one of the company’s assets and exclusive to the brand’s televisions until then, considered a direct competitor of Google TV and webOS (LG). Manufacturers will now be able to apply for platform licensing to ship the system for a “minimum cost” — the amounts were not disclosed — and use the brand to promote products at events.

    The Tizen OS is a system of Samsung smart TVs (Image: Fábio Jordan/Canaltech)

    During the SDC presentation 2021, there was also the Tizen for Business announcement, a service that supports interactive screens in schools, kiosks in malls and even even displays in restaurants, airports and subways. The idea is to expand Tizen beyond ordinary televisions and make it practically a mobile operating system aimed at the work environment.

    The strategy of the South Koreans it is to replicate Google’s successful strategy of ensuring wide penetration of the system in new markets, especially those where people cannot afford the most expensive TVs from LG, Sony and Samsung itself. In February of this year, LG had also announced a webOS licensing modality to other manufacturers.

    In terms of televisions, Samsung anticipated possible improvements in game-oriented features, such as reduced latency and better calibration of the HDR. These features are expected to be fully integrated into Tizen to provide advantages not only for smart TVs with more advanced specifications, but also for more modest configurations.

    Source: Samsung

