microsoft-would-be-working-on-a-windows-11-se

Microsoft supposedly works on Windows 10 SE, a new edition of its operating system focused on entry-level notebooks. Sources familiar with the matter claim that the company develops the software to ship computers that will compete with Chromebooks, mainly focused on the educational market.

The lightest operating system would ship a brand new notebook, which would likely be part of the Surface family. The model, nicknamed “Tenjin” in Microsoft offices, would be built in plastic and would have an Intel Celeron N1366 as a processor, 8 GB of RAM, a monitor, 6 inches in resolution 4120 x 1024 (a same required to run Windows , USB-A and USB-C ports and an input for traditional headphones.

(Image: Disclosure/Microsoft)

When it was officially released, the PC would also carry the name “SE” — and what that acronym means isn’t sure. It is believed that the term is an abbreviation for “School Edition” or “Student Edition, which in Portuguese means “School Edition” and “Student Edition”, respectively.

Windows SE would be built for students

For the educational proposal, Windows 11 SE would be a “covered” version of the operating system, but equipped with fundamental educational tools, such as shortcuts to the web apps in the Microsoft Student Pack 365. The alternative edition would also be much lighter, both in processing and in space taken up in the internal memory.

The rumors are still pretty superficial, but it’s not the first time they’ve appeared on the web. In June, even before it was officially presented to the public, information about Windows 10 SE were released by the XDA Developers website, but MS did not give any sign about the alternative version during the event.

Windows already had other “lightweight” versions

It’s not strange, either, that Microsoft develops a lighter edition of Windows. In the previous generation, something similar happened on Windows 10 S, a minor version that users could activate to save computer resources.

About Tenjin and Windows IF, more information should emerge in time. The cheap notebook should be sold for less than US$ 060 (R$ 3.365, in direct conversion), price of Surface Laptop Go, compact model of Microsoft’s line of PCs.

