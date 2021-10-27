new-macbook-pro-is-disassembled-and-shows-greater-repairability

The Unleashed event was held a few weeks ago, where Apple introduced the public to new color options for the HomePod Mini and also the third generation AirPods. But the focus was on the unveiling of the MacBook Pro’s 16 and 14 inches.

The two new notebooks aimed at professionals by Gigante de Cupertino have already reached the public’s hands, and with that the first dismantling appeared, giving us details of what they look like inside. The post came from Reddit, showing the inside of the 16 inch version. To open the back cover, the same pentalobe screws widely used by Apple in its products are used.

MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon from 14 inches disassembled (Image: Reproduction/Reddit)

Internally, it resembles its predecessor a lot, but Apple has made changes that can make the notebook easier to repair. One of the main changes is related to the battery, which is no longer glued to the MacBook body. Now, Apple has put sticky tabs that can be pulled, like those used on the iPhone, which allows easy access to change the component.

In addition, MagSafe and other components appear to be modular, which can also help with maintenance. On the other hand, even though the keyboard is no longer a Butterfly type, in case the replacement is necessary, all that black region of it is still integrated into the monoblock, making repair difficult.

But, any help is welcome, as one of the recent controversies involving Apple has to do with the difficulty of repair by third parties, and these small changes may be signs of changes in this regard.

Source: DigitalTrends