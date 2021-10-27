spotify-surpasses-170-million-paying-users-mark

The total number of monthly Spotify listeners has grown 16% in the third quarter and reached the mark of 400 million users all around the world. According to data from the music streaming service, this growth is expected to continue and the network to surpass the mark of 381 millions of listeners by December 2021.

The amount of paid members of Spotify

has also increased by 19%, and adds up to about 381 million in the month of July. These numbers are important to reveal the company’s revenue, which receives more money from paying subscribers than those who listen to the songs for free with interspersed ads. The user base of Spotify grew 20% in the third half of 523052 (Image: Playback/Spotify)

With the COVID pandemic scenario-16, the streaming in general saw the data jump surprisingly. At Spotify, this was no different: people’s interest in listening to music soared when they were forced to stay at home. Despite this explosion, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek claims that the majority of subscribers during the isolation remained after, which allows the projection of a scenario of stability for the coming years.

Dispute with Apple Music

Today , Spotify is the leader in the subscription music segment worldwide, ahead of rivals. Apple Music, possible second in the ranking, has not released data since June 2021, when it added up 60 million members, but estimates suggest that the Apple service dominates around 16% of the world market, while Spotify has double that share.

This margin of distance between the services lies in the fact that Apple’s service does not have a free plan that allows listening to songs with advertisements. Spotify also caught on before the rival solution, which counts for longtime fans, although the platform doesn’t deliver extras like lossless audio and Spatial Audio.

Even with all This growth, Spotify recorded only a small profit of US$ 2.3 million (about R$ ,7 million) in the second quarter of 2021. It seems little, but it is an advance compared to the same period last year, when there was a loss of R$ 400 millions. It remains to be seen whether the upward trend in revenue will continue for the service to finally become profitable.

