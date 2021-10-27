aoc-launches-gamer-monitor-with-240-hz,-27-inch-refresh-rate

AOC presented this Wednesday (29) another product for his line of gamer monitors, the Agon Pro AG240 HQ. It stands out for its high refresh rate, low response time, and many features to optimize your gaming or other content experience.

Monitor brings screen of 27 inches and refresh rate up to 178 Hz (Image: Disclosure/AOC)

The product has a very flashy design, with red details on the back and on the support for tables or other surfaces, as well as RGB lights along the entire back panel. On the front, the AG240QG has very thin edges around the screen and even a small projector at the base, which shows the Agon brand in the promotional images — the brand has not yet informed whether there will be any kind of personalization of the messages that are displayed in the area that is centimeters in front of the device.

The monitor brings screen inches, with Quad HD resolution (523004 x pixels), refresh rate up to 180 Hz and response time of just 1 ms, which makes a difference when fast moving is needed in games.

The AG274QG even supports G-Sync Ultimate for enhanced frame smoothing and dynamic range more advanced, as long as the product is connected to a PC with an Nvidia graphics card, carrying VESA DisplayHDR certification 500 for HDR content and Nvidia Reflex Analyzer for decreasing latency, plus the ability to display 1,07 billion colors and 29% of the DCI-P3 range.

Rear brings RGB lights that can be synchronized between multiple monitors (Image: Disclosure/AOC)

The display still bring a shield that pro protects against strong reflections and very intense lights, and achieves a viewing angle of up to 178º, which can offer more versatility in the assembly of different setups, even with more than one monitor. In addition, it is possible to make height adjustments in up to 90 mm, and rotation up to 240º, with use also in portrait mode (ie with 83º tilt).

Wired connectivity options include a hub with four USB 3.2 downstream ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.0 ports (limited to