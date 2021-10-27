PS4, PS5: The Sims, GTA and more games on sale on PS Store
PlayStation Store has launched November Promotions, with several PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games with discounts up to 79%. Interested parties even have 10 in November to enjoy the cheaper games on the two consoles of the brand.
To help you find the main highlights, the Canaltech
has separated some of the good deals that are available on Sony’s webshop. Check it below:
5. Batman: Arkham Knight
One of the best Batman games ever made takes the bat of Gotham City on its latest adventure and still accompanied by his Batmobile. The experience is like the others in the franchise, bringing great missions, combats and familiar faces from the vigilante’s comics and movies.
Batman Arkham Knight
is with 70% of discount, for R$ 19,98 .
4. Mafia III: Definitive Edition
The revamped version of Mafia III features improved visuals from the original game by 2014, including all released DLCs and bonus content. In the third game of the 2K Games franchise, set in 1968, the player learns the story of Lincoln Clay, who returns from the War from Vietnam and wants to erase his criminal past in New Bordeaux, Louisiana.
Mafia III: Definitive Edition is with a discount of 62%, leaving for R$ 24,19.
3. Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
The remake of Lara Croft’s first PlayStation 3 adventure has improved visuals and all that is good in the Square Enix franchise. To survive on the journey, you need to create and upgrade items, as well as hunt and face intense combat.
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Have to discount, for only R$ 10,50.
two. The Sims 4 and DLCs
The popular Electronic Arts simulator was released on 2014, but never stopped receiving updates that make virtual life even better. The game allows you to live a quiet routine or even enter the universe
Star Wars.
The Sims 4
is with 90% discount, for R$ 21,, and the DLCs are with discounts of 25%, with values between R$ 41,70 and R$ 79,29.
1. GTA 5
The acclaimed open world action game from Rockstar Games is one of the best in the series, bringing the story of protagonists Michael, Franklin and Trevor in a lively Los Santos full of activities. The multiplayer GTA Online
continues to be updated by the developer and is one of the most popular games currently.
The bundle
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & White Shark Bundle
is with 55% discount, for R$87,.
Other good games with more prices low:
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Game of the Year Edition – with 29% discount, for R$ 98,29.
To check all games with discounts, visit the page of promotion.
