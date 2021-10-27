ps4,-ps5:-the-sims,-gta-and-more-games-on-sale-on-ps-store

PlayStation Store has launched November Promotions, with several PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games with discounts up to 79%. Interested parties even have 10 in November to enjoy the cheaper games on the two consoles of the brand.

To help you find the main highlights, the Canaltech

has separated some of the good deals that are available on Sony’s webshop. Check it below:

5. Batman: Arkham Knight

One of the best Batman games ever made takes the bat of Gotham City on its latest adventure and still accompanied by his Batmobile. The experience is like the others in the franchise, bringing great missions, combats and familiar faces from the vigilante’s comics and movies.

Batman Arkham Knight is with 70% of discount, for R$ 19,98 .

4. Mafia III: Definitive Edition

The revamped version of Mafia III features improved visuals from the original game by 2014, including all released DLCs and bonus content. In the third game of the 2K Games franchise, set in 1968, the player learns the story of Lincoln Clay, who returns from the War from Vietnam and wants to erase his criminal past in New Bordeaux, Louisiana.

Mafia III: Definitive Edition is with a discount of 62%, leaving for R$ 24,19.