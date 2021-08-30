Nishad Kumar wins silver medal in Paralympics games Nishad Kumar wins silver medal with a best effort in Mens High Jump

Tokyo

India turned ‘silver’ today in the ongoing Paralympic Games in the Japanese capital. After Bhavinaben in table tennis, Nishad Kumar also won silver medal in athletics. Nishad, who participated in the high jump T47 event, won the silver medal with a time of 2.06m.

Nishad started playing three years ago

The praise of Nishad, who made his debut in sports in the year 2019, is less than that. He also equaled the Asian record by winning the Paralympic silver medal. This is Nishad Kumar’s personal best performance. Another Indian athlete Ram Pal’s game was also commendable. He finished fifth with a jump of 1.94 meters, which is also his career best performance.

Nishad Kumar Wins Silver: Good news from Tokyo… defeated Corona, won the silver medal in Paralympics, created history, PM Modi praised this way

Paralympic ticket was cut by winning gold

Nishad Kumar won the gold medal in the World Para Athletics Grand Free in Dubai in 2019 with a high jump of 2.05 meters. Along with this, he also got a ticket to the Tokyo Paralympics. In February 2021, he contracted the corona virus during a camp at the Sai Bangalore Complex. Not only did he beat the pandemic, but he left no stone unturned to prepare for Tokyo.

Second medal for the country in Paralympics 2020

This is India’s second medal in the tournament. Earlier, table tennis player Bhavina Patel had given the country a silver medal this morning itself. Bhavina Ben lost to Zhou Ying of China in the women’s singles final of the Class 4 event on Sunday. He was defeated by Ying 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 in a straight match. However, despite this, she managed to get India its first medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.