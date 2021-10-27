Deezer can now import playlists and music from Spotify and other streams
Anyone who switches from one streaming service to another knows that the transition can be a very laborious process, especially if the subscriber wants to preserve their own favorite playlists, songs and albums. Fortunately, there are apps that do the hard work for the user, and now Deezer has finally received official support for one of them.
The tool called Tune My Music is, in brief, a library importer. What it does is collect all your playlists, analyze the names, authors and albums of each track, and create an (almost) identical playback queue in the new Deezer account, eliminating all the effort to manually migrate between services.
Compatible with major streaming apps
Of course the function isn’t perfect: because it’s probably based on a name and artist analysis, errors are possible — and more: some songs may only be available on the original platform. Despite the possible defects, however, it is already a huge help for those who intend to switch platforms after having built a huge collection of songs.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!
“We don’t want ours users lose their favorite tracks and playlists they’ve created over time,” explained Deezer’s head of product, Alexandra Leloup. “With this new feature we can make life easier for our users and all our listeners can have all the songs in one place”, he added.
In the Deezer app, the function is identified by the option “Transfer your favorites” within the Settings tab. Library import is available for tracks from Spotify services, Apple Music, YouTube, YouTube Music, Tidal, Amazon Music, SoundCloud and iTunes, among others.
For those who already know the independent tool from Tune My Music, the difference is in the practicality. Having the app directly in streaming is a facilitator for those who have just subscribed to Deezer. It is noteworthy that Tune My Music is not a native and exclusive feature, as it also makes library transfers for free between various services, and its paid version also guarantees synchronization between accounts.
Probably, Deezer’s news will be gradually distributed among users. So, it’s worth keeping an eye out for updates available on the Play Store and App Store to try out the function. More details about the tool are available on the official website.
