deezer-can-now-import-playlists-and-music-from-spotify-and-other-streams

Anyone who switches from one streaming service to another knows that the transition can be a very laborious process, especially if the subscriber wants to preserve their own favorite playlists, songs and albums. Fortunately, there are apps that do the hard work for the user, and now Deezer has finally received official support for one of them.

The tool called Tune My Music is, in brief, a library importer. What it does is collect all your playlists, analyze the names, authors and albums of each track, and create an (almost) identical playback queue in the new Deezer account, eliminating all the effort to manually migrate between services.