How to access Nubank account from PC

Nubank customers (Android l iOS l Web) can access their accounts both from the app and from the PC. The second option, although not the most popular, allows you to view invoices and purchase history in more detail. Through the computer, the user even has a broader view of their expenses.

How to access your Nubank account from your computer

More control over the account is restricted to the app. This does not, however, exclude the benefits of accessing your Nubank account from the PC. To get started, enter the website and, in the upper right corner of the screen, click on “Login”.

Enter your Nubank credentials

After that, enter the CPF and password to access the account. To proceed, tap the “Continue” button. If you have forgotten the password, use the corresponding option to retrieve it.

Provide CPF and password (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Use the Nubank app to grant access

Use the QR Code to grant access ( Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

For security reasons, the web version requires the user to confirm access through the app using a QR Code. To authenticate, tap the profile (iPhone) or gear (Android) icon and then select the “My Data” tab.

Among the last options, click on “Access through the website” and point the phone camera at the code displayed on your computer screen.

If you have no phone, click on the option right below the QR Code. With this, you will have access to three functions: issue the current bank slip, block the card and disconnect the account from all logged devices.

