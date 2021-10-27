how-to-access-nubank-account-from-pc

Nubank customers (Android l iOS l Web) can access their accounts both from the app and from the PC. The second option, although not the most popular, allows you to view invoices and purchase history in more detail. Through the computer, the user even has a broader view of their expenses.

More control over the account is restricted to the app. This does not, however, exclude the benefits of accessing your Nubank account from the PC. To get started, enter the website and, in the upper right corner of the screen, click on “Login”.

Enter your Nubank credentials

After that, enter the CPF and password to access the account. To proceed, tap the “Continue” button. If you have forgotten the password, use the corresponding option to retrieve it.

