after-delays,-chevrolet-bolt-will-resume-production-in-november

After going through a troubled period of recall, the Chevrolet Bolt will resume production on November 1st. The automaker’s only electric car will be remanufactured at its Orion, Michigan plant after General Motors and LG, the vehicle’s battery supplier, joined in agreement to solve the problems of the cells, the main reason for the interruption of the entire production and sale of the automobile.

LG repairs batteries and Chevrolet Bolt will be remanufactured; see when

Chevrolet confirms electric SUV and new version of Bolt for Brazil

GM increases investment in electric and autonomous cars to US$ 35 billion

The date was revealed with some delay, as Chevrolet had promised to resume production of the Bolt in October. But, with the high demand due to the replacement of batteries in all cars manufactured so far, it was necessary to postpone the return. The recall costs were around US$ 2 billion, which will be paid almost completely by LG.