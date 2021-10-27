After delays, Chevrolet Bolt will resume production in November
After going through a troubled period of recall, the Chevrolet Bolt will resume production on November 1st. The automaker’s only electric car will be remanufactured at its Orion, Michigan plant after General Motors and LG, the vehicle’s battery supplier, joined in agreement to solve the problems of the cells, the main reason for the interruption of the entire production and sale of the automobile.
LG repairs batteries and Chevrolet Bolt will be remanufactured; see when
Chevrolet confirms electric SUV and new version of Bolt for Brazil
GM increases investment in electric and autonomous cars to US$ 35 billion
The date was revealed with some delay, as Chevrolet had promised to resume production of the Bolt in October. But, with the high demand due to the replacement of batteries in all cars manufactured so far, it was necessary to postpone the return. The recall costs were around US$ 2 billion, which will be paid almost completely by LG.
“We appreciate the patience of the owners and dealers as we worked to develop solutions for this recall. Resuming battery module production is a first step and we will continue to work hard with LG to obtain additional battery supply,” said Doug Parks, GM Executive Vice President, Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain, in an official statement issued a few weeks ago.
The recall was needed to correct a fault in the anode flap and in the separator, which caused fires in some units of the automobile around the world. Later, it was discovered that this failure was chronic and that it would be necessary to change the batteries of all Bolts produced, whether they were the old or the new generation. Therefore, General Motors summoned all car users to perform this procedure.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
514045
The Chevrolet Bolt, which has just undergone a major facelift, had its arrival in Brazil estimated for September this year, but with the need for recall, this schedule ended up impaired.
Canaltech
has entered contacted General Motors do Brasil for more details, but received no response.
Source: The Verge
Enjoyed this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
514045