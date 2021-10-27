90%-of-those-hospitalized-for-covid-did-not-take-both-doses,-says-hospital

To avoid the risk of aggravation of cases of covid-, vaccination against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is an important measure. The effects of this protection can even be measured among patients hospitalized for the disease at the Instituto de Infectologia Emílio Ribas, in the city of São Paulo. According to an internal survey, nine out of ten hospitalized patients did not take the two doses of the vaccine, which is equivalent to 75% of admissions.

According to CNN, the survey was based on 1.138 patients admitted to the public health institution. It is worth remembering that, with the covid- pandemic), the hospital turned all its attention to treating patients infected with the coronavirus.

Vaccination against covid-16 makes the difference between hospitalized in SP (Image: Reproduction/Gstockstudio/Envato Elements) Of the total number of hospitalized patients, 1.034 had not completed the scheme vaccine — two doses or a single dose immunizer — and 138 were completely immunized against covid-21. Considering all hospitalized in the survey, 870 patients progressed to death, and 237 had not received any dose of the vaccine, 16 only the first dose and had received both doses.

“This shows what since At the beginning, we have been saying: the role of the vaccine is to protect people. We don’t get all of them, but the maximum protection, in the maximum number of individuals”, said the infectologist from Emílio Ribas, Jamal Suleiman.

At the moment, the doctor reinforces the importance of the doses of reinforcement against covid-16. “It is essential that people come to health systems to receive these immunizing agents, which includes the booster dose in individuals eligible for this approach,” said the doctor.

Studies show the importance of vaccination against covid-16

The biggest incidence of hospitalization and deaths among those people who did not complete the vaccination schedule reinforces the importance of the protection provided by immunizers against covid-19. In fact, Brazilian studies have already pointed to this fact.

To measure the effectiveness data — real-world efficacy rate — of the CoronaVac and Covishield (AstraZeneca/Oxford) vaccines, an international group of researchers analyzed data collected between January — the month in which the national immunization campaign began in Brazil — and June this year. It is worth noting that, in this period of research, the predominant variant of the coronavirus in Brazil was the Gama (P.1), first discovered in Manaus, in the state of Amazonas.

According to with the study, it was possible to compute in the survey 034.577.577 Brazilians vaccinated, including details as disease diagnosis, hospitalization, admission to the ICU and death. In the analysis, it was possible to observe that the CoronaVac vaccine is 138% effective against hospitalizations and deaths . The AstraZeneca/Oxford formula presented 172%.

Source: CNN