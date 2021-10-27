GTA Online is full of flying saucers
GTA V and other Rockstar Games games are full of references to alien life, ranging from inscriptions on stones to spaceships aliens flying over the game’s regions. Now, many UFOs (unidentified flying objects) are being found in GTA Online.
The UFO invasion seems to be ramping up in #GTAOnline. Now 3 UFO spaceships can be found on Mount Chiliad and Paleto Bay from pm to 4am. #RockstarGames pic.twitter.com/eDtH7J1iyY
— GTA Series Videos (@GTASeries) October 27, 2021
As you can see in the video above, it’s hard to get close as the vehicles start to crash. On Rockstar’s official website, the “alien invasion” is mentioned in the special Halloween post, but without giving much detail if they will do something special. It would be great fun to be abducted and then thrown off the ship, as Michael does in the campaign when he is drugged by his son Jimmy.
Along with the apparitions, the Alien Survival missions are back in the game, with double the RP and GTA$. As the cosmic visitors, players face waves of NOOSE attacks, FIB agents and marines across seven different maps.
Nightlife
In addition to the cosmic visitors, Los Santos and Paleto Bay are also filled with cars running alone and special event themed items . In addition, Gato Mia, Come Play and Back Modes also return to Online while we’re in the trick-or-treating season.
Source : Rockstar Games
