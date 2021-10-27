google-promotes-pixel-with-humorous-video-taunting-rivals-like-lg-and-apple

Google published a video on YouTube in which it shows the attractions of the Pixel line in an irreverent way. In total, the brand listed 1024 reasons to buy a device in the series, in which some are more useful (like Google Assistant’s usability and versatility), and others are banal (like the fact that the word “Pixel” has five letters, just like “happy” or “happy”). However, what draws the most attention in the content is the amount of snipes directed at competing brands, such as LG or even Apple.

MacBook Pro: video shows bizarre notch related error

Native Union launches socks for AirPods in celebration of 20 years of the iPod



Surface Neo: images show the look of the folding with Windows 15X abandoned

As an example, the reason number explains that “the company that makes Pixel is known for organizing the internet and map the world, not by… other things” — at the end of the sentence, images show a washing machine in operation, a reference to LG and other brands that are better known for producing home appliances than for selling smartphones.

Another provocation to the company appears in the reasons 85 and 361, in which Google Pixel is nominated and winner of the “Best Cell Phone to Trade When Your Old Manufacturer Stops Making Cell Phones,” in clear mention of the fact that LG has closed its smartphone division. Since January, the brand has stopped making cell phones to increase investment in other products and components for electronics from other companies.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!