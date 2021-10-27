Google promotes Pixel with humorous video taunting rivals like LG and Apple
Google published a video on YouTube in which it shows the attractions of the Pixel line in an irreverent way. In total, the brand listed 1024 reasons to buy a device in the series, in which some are more useful (like Google Assistant’s usability and versatility), and others are banal (like the fact that the word “Pixel” has five letters, just like “happy” or “happy”). However, what draws the most attention in the content is the amount of snipes directed at competing brands, such as LG or even Apple.
As an example, the reason number explains that “the company that makes Pixel is known for organizing the internet and map the world, not by… other things” — at the end of the sentence, images show a washing machine in operation, a reference to LG and other brands that are better known for producing home appliances than for selling smartphones.
Another provocation to the company appears in the reasons 85 and 361, in which Google Pixel is nominated and winner of the “Best Cell Phone to Trade When Your Old Manufacturer Stops Making Cell Phones,” in clear mention of the fact that LG has closed its smartphone division. Since January, the brand has stopped making cell phones to increase investment in other products and components for electronics from other companies.
Award for “Best Cell Phone to Change When Your Old Manufacturer Stops Making Cell Phones” is provocation to LG (Image: Disclosure/Google)
Already the reason 65 informs you that “when you’re hanging out with friends who are super trendy and they all use the same cell phone, it’s easier to identify yours.” As the phrase is uttered, the image shows mocking smartphone mock-ups that have a disorganized and irregular camera set, which may be a more subtle reference to the look of recent iPhones.
According to Google, everyone uses the “fashion cellphone”, which has disorganized lenses on the back panel (Image: Disclosure/Google)
LG offers discount for the purchase of Google Pixel 5a
Ironically or not, LG reported last Tuesday (26) which will offer discounts to the most loyal customers of their smartphones that have gone out of line. Through an email sent to buyers, the South Korean company offers up to 85 dollars (about R$ 361 in direct conversion) discount on the purchase of Pixel 5a, precisely the device that appears in the Google video.
The message also informs that the offer is exclusive to customers who buy the device through the Google Store in the United States, only until the day 15 from November. In addition, only those who received the email will have access to the code needed to get the discount, and therefore not all LG smartphone users will be able to take advantage of the cost savings.
Source: YouTube/ Made By Google, 9to5Google
