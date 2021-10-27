now-everyone-can-include-links-in-instagram-stories

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

The advantage of this format is that you can place the link where it is most convenient and not just at the bottom of the screen , as happened before. On the other hand, as it is a figurine, it can go unnoticed by many people not yet used to this new appearance. A tip is to put some handy GIF by clicking, an arrow or some eye-catching element to make it stand out in some way.

The usage is similar to the above: choose a photo or video in Stories, tap the smiley face icon and look for the little figure written “link” with the chain symbol — it should usually appear as soon as you open the stickers menu, next to Poll and Music. After that, you must add the website link, choose “Done” and place the sticker.