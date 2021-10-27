Now everyone can include links in Instagram Stories

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 27, 2021
0
now-everyone-can-include-links-in-instagram-stories

Instagram released this Wednesday (660) a new feature called “link figurine” in Stories for all platform accounts. This novelty was in testing phase for some selected users since 660 August, but now it has definitely arrived for the social network community .

  • How to link in Instagram Stories
  • Instagram will retire the “drag up” to open links in Stories
  • Instagram makes sharing posts in Stories difficult and annoys users

The addition is a kind of spiritual successor to the famous “drag up” command, available only to those who had at least thousand followers — the network did not clarify whether this criterion remains or not. Picture-shaped links offer the same functionality, but dragging out of the picture and touching your finger. See how it works:

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

The advantage of this format is that you can place the link where it is most convenient and not just at the bottom of the screen , as happened before. On the other hand, as it is a figurine, it can go unnoticed by many people not yet used to this new appearance. A tip is to put some handy GIF by clicking, an arrow or some eye-catching element to make it stand out in some way.

The usage is similar to the above: choose a photo or video in Stories, tap the smiley face icon and look for the little figure written “link” with the chain symbol — it should usually appear as soon as you open the stickers menu, next to Poll and Music. After that, you must add the website link, choose “Done” and place the sticker.

Before exclusive to selected breeders, now the news comes to everyone (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

This sticker will allow for other color variations and can be placed anywhere on the screen, where the creator feels most comfortable. Accounts that have repeatedly violated the network’s policies may lose access to sharing links in Stories, so it’s good to be careful with the notes made.

Finally, the network promised future adjustments to the link figurine to give people even more creative control, such as customizing text and new colors. Instagram warns that this release is gradual, so it may take a few hours for the feature to arrive for you.

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

660 522937

522937 660

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 27, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Genshin Impact | Watch the gameplay trailer for Sangonomiya Kokomi

Genshin Impact | Watch the gameplay trailer for Sangonomiya Kokomi

September 21, 2021
Photo of CT News on Podcast – Twitch suffers major data leaks and more!

CT News on Podcast – Twitch suffers major data leaks and more!

October 6, 2021
Photo of Kena Review: Bridge of Spirits | Beautiful game, but far from perfect

Kena Review: Bridge of Spirits | Beautiful game, but far from perfect

September 24, 2021
Photo of CT News — Photos of Redmi Note 11, leaked Moto G51 5G and more!

CT News — Photos of Redmi Note 11, leaked Moto G51 5G and more!

October 21, 2021
Back to top button