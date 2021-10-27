oura-ring-gen3-is-smart-ring-that-tracks-physical-activity,-sleep-and-health

When we talk about wearables, it is more common to think of smartbands and smartwatches. However, there is an increasingly explored niche of smart rings that presents itself as a viable and more discreet alternative to wrist gadgets.

A company that invests in the segment is Oura, which is launching the third generation of your product. The Oura Ring Gen3 continues to offer a low-key look, but new sensors around the inner rim allow for more accurate monitoring of physical activity and health analysis.