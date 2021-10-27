Oura Ring Gen3 is smart ring that tracks physical activity, sleep and health

When we talk about wearables, it is more common to think of smartbands and smartwatches. However, there is an increasingly explored niche of smart rings that presents itself as a viable and more discreet alternative to wrist gadgets.

A company that invests in the segment is Oura, which is launching the third generation of your product. The Oura Ring Gen3 continues to offer a low-key look, but new sensors around the inner rim allow for more accurate monitoring of physical activity and health analysis.

(Image: Disclosure/Oura)

The main additions involve the arrival of an improved sensor for monitoring stress and sleep and another for blood saturation . The first promises to analyze the deep state of night and daytime rest, and the second will offer a feature already present in most premium smartwatches — but it will only be available in mid- 522817.

Ready to detect at least 30 physical activities, the ring is waterproof, so it can be used while swimming , for example. All metrics can be viewed in the app for Android and iOS — as we are obviously talking about a gadget without a display.

Health women’s

The Oura Ring Gen3 also brings news for women’s health. The Period Predictions function is an example, and uses body temperature to predict the next menstrual cycle and alert the user up to six days before it starts.

In addition to Oura’s proprietary app, the data analyzed by the ring is automatically synced to Google Fit and Apple Health.

(Image: Disclosure/Oura)

Despite the extremely discreet size, the gadget has a battery for a week of autonomy. This is due to the fact that the available energy is directed to the sensors and pairing with the app, without having to power a display in parallel. The battery can be recharged in 30 minutes, wirelessly in an accessory that comes in the user kit.

Price and availability

Oura Ring Gen3 is available in silver, black, stealth and gold in selected markets. Anyone interested in this proposal, however, will have to deal with an obstacle: it is US$ 30 for the product , value that pays, in the market, a good smart watch. The investment is expensive — but it can be an option for those who want activity and health monitoring with a very discreet accessory. There is no information about sales in Brazil.

Source: Oura, Android Central



