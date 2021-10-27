Oura Ring Gen3 is smart ring that tracks physical activity, sleep and health
When we talk about wearables, it is more common to think of smartbands and smartwatches. However, there is an increasingly explored niche of smart rings that presents itself as a viable and more discreet alternative to wrist gadgets.
A company that invests in the segment is Oura, which is launching the third generation of your product. The Oura Ring Gen3 continues to offer a low-key look, but new sensors around the inner rim allow for more accurate monitoring of physical activity and health analysis.
Despite the extremely discreet size, the gadget has a battery for a week of autonomy. This is due to the fact that the available energy is directed to the sensors and pairing with the app, without having to power a display in parallel. The battery can be recharged in 30 minutes, wirelessly in an accessory that comes in the user kit.
Price and availability
Oura Ring Gen3 is available in silver, black, stealth and gold in selected markets. Anyone interested in this proposal, however, will have to deal with an obstacle: it is US$ 30 for the product , value that pays, in the market, a good smart watch. The investment is expensive — but it can be an option for those who want activity and health monitoring with a very discreet accessory. There is no information about sales in Brazil.
Source: Oura, Android Central
