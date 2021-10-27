How to link to Instagram Stories

Instagram (Android l iOS l Web) already allows all users to insert links in Stories. The feature, which promises to be an alternative to the famous “drag up”, can be accessed by all accounts on the platform and is available in a sticker format. Previously, the ability to add links to Stories was limited to accounts with more than ten thousand followers.

How to link in Instagram Stories with few followers

To insert a link in Instagram Stories, it is necessary to create a post in the format by social network app. Take a simple photo, record a video with the capture button or insert an image from your gallery to access the editing tool.

Select the section of stickers

In the editing window, tap the smiley sticker icon located at the top of the screen.

Open the stickers section to locate the resource. (Image: Douglas Ciriaco/Screenshot)

Choose the sticker of the links

The “Link” icon is available on the list of stickers. Select to add it to Story.

The function stays along with stickers for Questions, Polls, Music, Quizzes and others. (Image: Douglas Ciriaco/Screenshot)

Paste or type the desired address

Use the “URL” field for enter the link you want to add to Stories and tap “Finish”. The social network also allows you to preview the result.

If the link is too long, we recommend that you use a website to shorten it. (Image: Douglas Ciriaco/Screenshot)

Place the sticker and post it on your profile

With the link inserted, resize the sticker and place it anywhere on the image. Then just post to all your followers or send to selected contacts.

If you only want to publish to close friends, click on the icon next to “Your story”. (Image: Douglas Ciriaco/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how to link to Instagram Stories and enjoy the benefits of “drag up”. Once the sticker has been published, your followers simply tap on it to access the link.

