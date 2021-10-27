how-to-link-to-instagram-stories

Instagram (Android l iOS l Web) already allows all users to insert links in Stories. The feature, which promises to be an alternative to the famous “drag up”, can be accessed by all accounts on the platform and is available in a sticker format. Previously, the ability to add links to Stories was limited to accounts with more than ten thousand followers.

How to make a collaborative post on Instagram

How to link a business account from Instagram to Facebook

How to post autoresponders on Instagram

How to link in Instagram Stories with few followers

To insert a link in Instagram Stories, it is necessary to create a post in the format by social network app. Take a simple photo, record a video with the capture button or insert an image from your gallery to access the editing tool.

Select the section of stickers

In the editing window, tap the smiley sticker icon located at the top of the screen.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day one summary of the main news from the tech world for you!