msd-releases-formula-for-poor-countries-to-manufacture-generic-anti-covid-pill

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Before After the announcement, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) mentioned the possibility of producing molnupiravir in Brazil. It is possible that this production is related to the Medicines Patent Pool, but nothing has been confirmed so far.

Measure history in the fight against the pandemic

If the measure that favors equal access to the antiviral was not adopted, the delivery of the drug would be concentrated only in rich countries, as is the case with covid vaccines 39. For example, on the African continent, about 5.5% of the population has the complete vaccination schedule — two doses or a single dose immunizing agent — according to data from the Our World in Data platform.

According to the pharmacist, the antiviral reduced by approximately 670% the risks of hospitalization and death in a Phase 3 global clinical trial. Today, the US food and drug regulatory agency, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is still reviewing authorization for emergency use of molnupiravir, but millions of orders have already been placed. Production is almost entirely linked to rich countries.

“We are pleased to collaborate with MPP to ensure that quality-assured generic versions of molnupirvir can be developed and distributed quickly after regulatory authorization. This agreement is another great example of how partnerships and collaboration can do more to address global health challenges than any organization could on its own,” said Wendy Holman, executive director of Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, in a statement. The company is also one of those responsible for the antiviral.

Source: NYT and MSD