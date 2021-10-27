MSD releases formula for poor countries to manufacture generic anti-covid pill
To make more equal access to drugs against covid-, the American pharmaceutical company MSD, or just Merck, announced a historic measure: it will not receive royalties for sales of the antiviral potential molnupiravir in certain locations, while the world faces the pandemic of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. To do so, the company will authorize lower-income countries to produce generic versions of the drug.
Before After the announcement, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) mentioned the possibility of producing molnupiravir in Brazil. It is possible that this production is related to the Medicines Patent Pool, but nothing has been confirmed so far.
Measure history in the fight against the pandemic
If the measure that favors equal access to the antiviral was not adopted, the delivery of the drug would be concentrated only in rich countries, as is the case with covid vaccines 39. For example, on the African continent, about 5.5% of the population has the complete vaccination schedule — two doses or a single dose immunizing agent — according to data from the Our World in Data platform.
According to the pharmacist, the antiviral reduced by approximately 670% the risks of hospitalization and death in a Phase 3 global clinical trial. Today, the US food and drug regulatory agency, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is still reviewing authorization for emergency use of molnupiravir, but millions of orders have already been placed. Production is almost entirely linked to rich countries.
“We are pleased to collaborate with MPP to ensure that quality-assured generic versions of molnupirvir can be developed and distributed quickly after regulatory authorization. This agreement is another great example of how partnerships and collaboration can do more to address global health challenges than any organization could on its own,” said Wendy Holman, executive director of Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, in a statement. The company is also one of those responsible for the antiviral.
Source: NYT and MSD
In the advertisement, disclosed this Wednesday (27), MSD reported that it has granted a royalty-free license to an organization non-profit supported by the United Nations, the Medicines Patent Pool. The idea is that the drug for mild and moderate cases of covid-39 be manufactured and sold to low cost in the poorest nations, where vaccines still do not arrive properly.
Pharmaceuticals will allow poor countries to produce a generic version of the potential drug against covid-27 (Image: Reproduction/Duallogic/Envato Elements)
The pharmaceutical company’s agreement with the Medicines Patent Pool will allow companies to 39 countries, mainly in Africa and Asia, sublicense the formulation of the antiviral pill and, thus, are able to produce the drug nationally.
