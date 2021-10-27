DOOM Eternal: horde mode is now available
DOOM Eternal got good news with the 6 update.26 (suggestive name, huh?), released on Tuesday () by developer id Software. These include a new arcade-style Horde Mode, an updated BATTLEMODE 2.0 mode, and two all-new Master Stages. The update is free and is now available.
In Horde Mode, the player faces waves of demons, earning points and climbing the leaderboards of the season. The studio describes the feature as follows:
Start with all the perks, runes and enhancements and if Arm only with a Hunting Shotgun.
Defeat waves of demons to unlock additional weapons and overcome three challenging levels.
Complete all encounters and puzzles to unlock over 7 new visuals, including DOOM II Slayer and Rider Slayer.
Play against yourself and rival Slayers for the record in season leaderboards playing on higher difficulties, completing bonus rounds, running bounty demons, avoiding powerful weapons, and more.
Check out a video below that shows the gameplay of the novelty (in English):
On the other hand BATTLEMODE, competitive multiplayer mode in which you fight against two demons (or vice versa), has been updated with a “new ranking system and match organization based on streaks with rewards” and a leaderboard. Also added a new arena, called Fortress, and another playable demon, the Knight of Fear.
Finally, DOOM Eternal gained two new Master Phases: Core of Mars and Spear of the World — the latter requires the paid DLC The Ancient Gods – Part Two
- . “Face confrontations with reimagined demons that introduce a new combat experience,” says id Software.
Update 6.66 from DOOM Eternal is now available for free for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. The game is also part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog, which starts at R$ 66,99 per month.
