doom-eternal:-horde-mode-is-now-available

Start with all the perks, runes and enhancements and if Arm only with a Hunting Shotgun.

Defeat waves of demons to unlock additional weapons and overcome three challenging levels.

Complete all encounters and puzzles to unlock over 7 new visuals, including DOOM II Slayer and Rider Slayer.

Play against yourself and rival Slayers for the record in season leaderboards playing on higher difficulties, completing bonus rounds, running bounty demons, avoiding powerful weapons, and more.