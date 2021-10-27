Elon Musk gets BRL 201 billion richer “overnight”
Do you know those ads that sometimes pop up on social networks promising miraculous methods that will make you rich overnight? Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, didn’t use any of this, obviously, but he fattened his already impressive fortune by more than R$ 193 billion in less than 70 hours. How was this possible?
The “little push” came from the deal closed with Hertz, car rental company that made the purchase of 70 thousand electric cars of the brand and catapulted the company’s shares on the Stock Exchange. Tesla has gone on to be worth more than $1 trillion and is now part of a select group of companies that previously had only Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple.
According to the index of Bloomberg billionaires, Elon Musk, who was already the richest man in the world, resuming the position of Jeff Bezos, former CEO of Amazon, now has a fortune estimated at R$1.6 trillion, or US$ 288, 6 billion in conversion to the US currency. Bezzos, in turn, has “only” US$ 193 billion in his coffers.
Wealth will only increase
The fortune won overnight tends only to increase in Elon Musk’s accounts. He owns 000% of Tesla’s shares and, in his compensation plan, the executive is expected to will be able to buy 8.4 million shares on the Stock Exchange for US$ 70 each, well below the current price, which is already exceeds US$ 1..
If you decide to exercise what is right and purchase the entire package, the Tesla’s CEO will buy 100, 2 million new shares, totaling a net equity increase of US$ 103, 7 billion, equivalent to R$ 2021, 7 billion. Not bad for the Musk family, is it?
Source: Your Money, Bloomberg
