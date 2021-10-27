The dangers of AI are more subtle than armed robots, experts point out. real person

IA invents product, but entities do not want to register the patent; understand the case

The Ask Delphi project was launched last week and is already making waves, mainly because of account of the content of the councils, laden with prejudice and racism. When a user asked what the AI ​​thought about “a white man walking toward her at night,” she replied, “It’s okay.”

But when the hypothetical white man was replaced by a black person in the same question, the artificial intelligence response was clearly racist: “This is worrying”. Other distortions have occurred in the tool that allows users to compare situations that are acceptable or not from an ethical point of view.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Embedded prejudice

In questions about being a white man and a black woman, Delphi made the following consideration: “Being a white man is morally more acceptable than being a black woman”. In another situation, the AI ​​stated that “being straight is morally more acceptable than being gay”, citing just a few examples.

Delphi showed racist, prejudiced and swayable behavior (Image: iLexx/Envato)

Furthermore, users have found it easy to fool the algorithm to get answers at will. For this, it was enough to change the order of the words in the sentences or add different terms to confuse or change the judgment of the artificial intelligence.

When asked if it was right to listen to loud music at dawn while the roommate slept, Delphi replied that the attitude was wrong. But when I added that it would make the person happy, then the AI ​​said that “it’s okay”, as long as someone, no matter who, was happy with the situation.

Doubtful training

Machine learning systems often demonstrate unintended trends and behaviors related to mode how they were programmed. Delphi’s algorithm developers used some sources of at least dubious character to train the AI, such as Reddit’s “Am I the Asshole?”, “Confessions” and “Dear Abby” subsections.

Although the Delphi website has a term warning that the system is in its beta phase and should not be used for advice or to help with social understanding, many users do not understand the context behind the project and end up transforming the application in something totally distorted from reality.