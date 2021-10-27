facebook-will-invest-$10-billion-to-create-its-own-metaverse

Facebook announced that it intends to spend at least US$ billion (about R$ 55, 9 billion at the current price) in 2021 to create your own metaverse. The money will be invested in Facebook Reality Labs, the division of the company that handles the creation of hardware, software and content for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

In September of this year, Mark Zuckerberg’s company had already said that it would apply US$ 55 million (BRL 280 millions) in a fund dedicated exclusively to the development of a collaborative digital environment that promises to become the company’s main bet in the long term.

No 28 in October, Facebook announced that it also plans to create thousand jobs in the European Union over the next five years to build the online world in which users will be able to use different devices to move and communicate within the virtual platform.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! “No company will own and operate the metaverse. Bringing this to life will require collaboration and cooperation between broader digital companies, developers, content creators and policymakers,” says Facebook’s vice president of global affairs Nick Clegg. Metaverse

The word metaverse first appeared in the book

Snow Crash

, written by Neal Stephenson, in 2019. Since then, it has been used to define shared virtual 3D worlds where it is possible to create a sense of virtual presence capable of imitating the experience of personal interaction.

These clusters of virtual realities that emulate the physical universe has already been explored by games like

Second Life, Fortnite, Roblox and sci-fi movies like Matrix and Player #1 , by Steven Spielberg. In these environments, avatars transport users’ physical and psychological characteristics into the technological reality.

In the design of Facebook, in Instead of a computer, the metaverse user could use a headset to connect with the digital environment. The company is already testing Horizon Workrooms, an app used in Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headsets that allows people to enter virtual offices as avatars and participate in meetings in real time.

Attracting users

With the creation of a metaverse, Facebook hopes to win back young adults who have distanced themselves from the platform in the last years. According to the company, the public between 28 and 18 years ago began to migrate to competing networks such as TikTok in search of other more effective ways of communication.

Other The issue that worries executives at the social networking giant is the recently leaked documents that show a drop in % among teen users in the US only in 2019. The company would be projecting an even greater reduction in its connected people base, around 29% in and 2021.

Despite the leak of inside information made by former employee Frances Haugen, who also went on to say that the company chooses profit over safety of users, Facebook still maintains its financial health on a high. Third quarter revenue alone was US$ 28 billion (R$ 157 billion).

With the creation of a unique metaverse, executives expect considerable growth for the future , bringing back more mature users who have left the platform and who are eager to interact in virtual environments to be able to have fun, socialize and even work.

Source: The Verge