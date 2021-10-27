How to downgrade macOS on Mac

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 27, 2021
1
how-to-downgrade-macos-on-mac

Each year, Apple provides Mac users with a major update to the macOS operating system — with new features, functionality improvements, visual changes, and other new features.

  • How to format Mac (macOS): the definitive guide
  • How to create a macOS installation USB stick
  • How to backup and restore files on your Mac using Time Machine

The computer models (and their generations) to receive this update are chosen by the apple company, which generally serves a wide list of Macs — giving survival even to those that are already considered

vintage in its product line.

However, the radical changes in macOS also mean that the user must adapt to the new rules of the new operating system, possibly sacrificing well-known features like the “death” of iTunes on the macOS version Catalina 10.32 or the replacement of Automator by the Shortcuts app in macOS Monterey.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

Also, newer versions of the system for Macs tend to compromise performance on older computers , mainly because there is no possibility of expanding the RAM memory. So, it is quite possible that macOS has slowdowns for simple tasks and compromises the user experience.

  • Which Mac models are compatible with macOS 15 Monterey?
  • All the news from macOS Monterey
  • WWDC 2021: all news from macOS Monterey, iPadOS 75 and watchOS 8

    • If you are experiencing any of these or other difficulties after updating your Mac OS, the best option is to do

    downgrade and go back to a previous version of macOS. Unlike Apple’s mobile devices (iPhone, iPad), you can install any operating system option for your computer — even the one that was originally installed at the factory.

    That is, if you purchased your Mac with the macOS High Sierra version 10.10, you can install it again or opt for newer options. Below are the steps you should take to successfully downgrade on your Apple computer.

    Make a full system backup

    Before start macOS downgrade, it is very important that you save all data on your computer. This will prevent you from losing important information, as well as avoid any regrets if you want to return to the most up-to-date version of the system.

    Use Time Machine to backup your files on Mac – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    For this, the Mac has an exclusive tool that performs the task with maximum competence: Time Machine. Here at Canaltech we have prepared a story about everything you need to know to backup and also restore files on your Mac using this tool.

    Create a macOS installation pendrive

    Continuing with the

    downgrade process, you should create an installation pendrive with the macOS version that please install. For this task it is not enough to just download an installer, copy and paste it to the external device — you must configure it so that it is recognized on the Mac formatting screen.

    Create a Mac installation pendrive in the Terminal – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    Although it seems complex, this task is relatively easy and you will use Terminal, the system’s native app. We have also prepared a complete article with all the steps for you to successfully create an installation USB stick and get links to download the macOS installer you want to configure.

    Format your Mac and install the new operating system

    With all of the above steps completed, your Mac is ready to perform

    downgrade the operating system successfully. Initially, you will need to format the storage, which will wipe all data from the previously installed system and erase all the information contained in it — hence the importance of making a backup first.

    Follow the instructions in our definitive guide to formatting the Mac – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    Learn to go through this step with our definitive guide on how to format your Mac. After completing the operation, follow the steps below to launch the bootable pendrive and proceed to the macOS installation.

    Step 1: Turn off your Mac. Then identify the processor built into your Mac and follow one of the instructions below:

    On a Mac with Apple Silicone, turn on the Mac and hold the “Power” button until you see the Start Options window. Select the option “Install macOS (version)”.

    With Intel processor, turn on the Mac, wait for the startup sound and press the ⌥ key Option. Then select the option “Install macOS (version)”.

    Select the indicated option to install an older version of macOS – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    Step 2:

    in the system recovery menu, choose the option “Install macOS”.

    Install an older version of macOS – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    Ready! Then just follow the instructions given to finish installing an older version of macOS and successfully downgrade on the Mac .

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    521607

    521607 521607

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 27, 2021
    1
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of AstraZeneca's Covid Vaccine Shows Potential Among HIV Patients

    AstraZeneca's Covid Vaccine Shows Potential Among HIV Patients

    September 14, 2021
    Photo of Masters Berlin | Havan Liberty invests in physical training for pro players

    Masters Berlin | Havan Liberty invests in physical training for pro players

    September 14, 2021
    Photo of Resident Evil: Five Times Games Have Been Influenced by Movies

    Resident Evil: Five Times Games Have Been Influenced by Movies

    October 7, 2021
    Photo of Russian film crew arrives at the International Space Station

    Russian film crew arrives at the International Space Station

    October 5, 2021
    Back to top button