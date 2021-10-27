how-to-downgrade-macos-on-mac

Each year, Apple provides Mac users with a major update to the macOS operating system — with new features, functionality improvements, visual changes, and other new features.

The computer models (and their generations) to receive this update are chosen by the apple company, which generally serves a wide list of Macs — giving survival even to those that are already considered

vintage in its product line.

However, the radical changes in macOS also mean that the user must adapt to the new rules of the new operating system, possibly sacrificing well-known features like the “death” of iTunes on the macOS version Catalina 10.32 or the replacement of Automator by the Shortcuts app in macOS Monterey.

Also, newer versions of the system for Macs tend to compromise performance on older computers , mainly because there is no possibility of expanding the RAM memory. So, it is quite possible that macOS has slowdowns for simple tasks and compromises the user experience.

Which Mac models are compatible with macOS 15 Monterey?

If you are experiencing any of these or other difficulties after updating your Mac OS, the best option is to do

downgrade and go back to a previous version of macOS. Unlike Apple’s mobile devices (iPhone, iPad), you can install any operating system option for your computer — even the one that was originally installed at the factory.

That is, if you purchased your Mac with the macOS High Sierra version 10.10, you can install it again or opt for newer options. Below are the steps you should take to successfully downgrade on your Apple computer.