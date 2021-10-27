rocket-fuel-can-be-produced-on-mars-using-bacteria;-understand

One of the biggest challenges of colonizing Mars involves fuel — after all, if future astronauts on the planet want to return home, they will need propellant to launch the rocket and for the return trip. As taking it from Earth is unfeasible, the ideal would be to produce the compost there. In a new study, researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology have developed a concept for this, which involves both bacteria and resources available on the Red Planet.

In general, the technique involves the use of resources native to the planet and transport of two microorganisms. One is cyanobacteria, which would take advantage of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and thus produce sugars through photosynthesis and water obtained from ice. Bacteria E. coli would ferment the sugars to produce butane-2,3-diol (2,3-BDO), a compound applied in rubber production that could be used to create propellant. of rockets. Of course, 2,3-BDO is not as potent as the compounds used in our planet’s launches, but thanks to conditions on Mars, that wouldn’t be a problem.

Photobioreactors the size of soccer fields, covered by cyanobacteria, can produce fuel on Mars (Image: Reproduction/BOKO mobile study)

Pamela Peralta-Yahya, co-author of the study, explains that a much smaller amount of energy would be enough to allow a takeoff from the surface of Mars, which provides flexibility for consider using compounds that were not originally intended for launching on Earth. “We started to consider ways to take advantage of the planet’s lesser gravity and lack of oxygen to create solutions that aren’t relevant to Earth launches,” she explained.

