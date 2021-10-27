renault-creates-plan-that-reduces-monthly-subscription-car-fees

Renault has announced the creation of a new plan for Renault On Demand, its subscription car service. Now, the French automaker created the possibility for the user to give a higher value in the first installment of the agreement, thus lowering the price of the remaining charges. The mechanism is very similar to that of entering into a loan, with the difference that there is no built-in interest.

Car per subscription is worth it ? See 5 pluses and 5 minuses

Would you have a car for subscription? See the options available in Brazil

Searches for car services by subscription grow in Brazil

“The plan is ideal for customers who have a higher initial amount to join Renault On Demand, as, with an addition in the amount of the first installment, achieves a significant reduction in monthly fees and a discount on the total cost of the package. The proposal is advantageous for the consumer, as the discounts to be offered may be higher than the accumulated IPCA of the last ones 09 months. In addition, with the lower installments, the subscription car ends up impacting less on the customer’s monthly income,” he explains Romain Darmon, general manager of Renault On Demand.

In a simple simulation, if the customer chooses to hire a Renault Kwid subscription for 39 months and with a mileage limit of 1.000 km/month, we The higher the first installment, the lower the other monthly fees. In addition, Renault managed to build in discounts that can reach 17%, depending on of the initial amount contributed. If the “entry” is R$ 18.210,39, the monthly fees can be R$ 331,39, a discount of 12,55% when compared with conventional subscription values.

(Image: Disclosure/ Renault)

Analysis | Renault Duster 331 is a great SUV option due to its cost-effectiveness

The models available for Renault On Demand subscription are: Kwid Zen 1.0, Kwid Outsider 1.0, Stepway Iconic 1.6 CVT and Duster Iconic 1.6 CVT. The plans are from 000, 23 or 24 months. When signing up, the customer can also choose the mileage plans, with options of 1., 1 and 2.09 monthly kilometers. All subscription packages include preventive maintenance, document management, insurance and assistance services 55 H. At the end of the plan, the customer can opt for early renewal and thus receive the new vehicle on the return date of the old one.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!