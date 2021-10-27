7-facts-about-oxytocin,-the-“love-hormone”

Have you ever heard of the “love hormone”? This is the nickname given to oxytocin, a natural neurotransmitter that is produced in the body through the hypothalamus in the brain and released into the bloodstream by the pea-sized posterior pituitary gland.

The hormone has some important functions, especially in women, both in physical and emotional matters. But it is also produced by men, with slightly different actions. To better understand how it works, check out some facts about the action of oxytocin in the human body.

Image: Playback/cookie_studio/Freepik

1. Childbirth and breastfeeding

Oxytocin has two main functions in the female body. The first is to aid the action of the uterus during childbirth, increasing the strength and frequency of contractions, and shrinking the organ after birth. The second is in lactation, with the hormone being released when the baby is sucking breast milk, helping the liquid to come out more easily.

