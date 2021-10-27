7 facts about oxytocin, the “love hormone”
Have you ever heard of the “love hormone”? This is the nickname given to oxytocin, a natural neurotransmitter that is produced in the body through the hypothalamus in the brain and released into the bloodstream by the pea-sized posterior pituitary gland.
The hormone has some important functions, especially in women, both in physical and emotional matters. But it is also produced by men, with slightly different actions. To better understand how it works, check out some facts about the action of oxytocin in the human body.
1. Childbirth and breastfeeding
Oxytocin has two main functions in the female body. The first is to aid the action of the uterus during childbirth, increasing the strength and frequency of contractions, and shrinking the organ after birth. The second is in lactation, with the hormone being released when the baby is sucking breast milk, helping the liquid to come out more easily.
two. Bonding between mothers and babies
Studies have shown that the higher the levels of oxytocin released in the first trimester of pregnancy, the greater the probability of the mother to demonstrate bonding behaviors with the baby. In addition to this connection being formed during pregnancy, it is possible for any woman to have the same feelings when adopting and caring for babies.
Image: Reproduction/prostooleh/Freepik
3. Oxytocin in men
In men, oxytocin helps in the transport of sperm and also in the production of testosterone by the testes. But there is evidence that fatherhood also stimulates hormone release in men, with high levels being found in those who have more interaction with their children.
4. Anxiety
Although the “love hormone” is related to affection, it can also bring opposite sensations in some people. According to a study conducted in California in 2020, when oxytocin is produced outside the hypothalamus, the sensation can be of stress and social anxiety.
5. Oxytocin Treatment
Scientists are already using oxytocin to treat autism, a neurological disorder that compromises social functioning. According to research, children on the spectrum can have their social functions improved through high levels of the hormone. Therefore, nasal sprays with oxytocin are used, which are also recommended to facilitate breastfeeding in women. The issue of treating autism symptoms with the hormone, however, is still an open question, as a more recent study failed to prove its effectiveness. So, more research will be needed for definitive answers to be presented.
6. Is there an overdose of oxytocin?
So far, there are no concrete studies that indicate serious consequences of excess oxytocin. What is known, so far, is that high levels of the hormone have been linked to prostate hyperlapsia, a benign condition that affects the prostate of men over 60 years, causing difficulty in urinating.
7. And the lack of oxytocin?
There is also not much information about low production of oxytocin in the body causing serious problems. What can happen is the difficulty of the milk release reflex through the nipples, which prevents breastfeeding. Low levels of the hormone are also linked to autism, resulting in low social skills.
Source: LiveScience, YourHormones
