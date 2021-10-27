climate-change-can-ruin-your-coffee-enjoyment

For the study, the researchers reviewed 73 articles published to analyze parameters such as most prevalent environmental factors and management conditions associated with climate change, as well as climate adaptation. “Factors influencing coffee production have a major impact on the interest of buyers, the price of coffee and, ultimately, the livelihood of the farmers who grow it,” explained Sean Cash, co-author of the research.

The team noticed that the trends more predominant are associated with farms at higher altitudes, where the coffee flavor and aroma are better, and the greater exposure of the plantations to sunlight with a decrease in the quality of the bean. Overall, the review concluded that coffee quality is susceptible to water stress and increased temperature and CO2 — although more research is needed to confirm this relationship.