Climate change can ruin your coffee enjoyment

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 27, 2021
0
climate-change-can-ruin-your-coffee-enjoyment

A survey led by the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, revealed how climate change is increasingly affecting the world’s coffee plantations, altering the taste, aroma and even nutritional quality. In addition, the study revealed the negative implications for world coffee production, as well as the challenges to making its cultivation sustainable.

  • Why the Can coffee make you even more tired?
  • Startup wants to release 3D printed “plant meat” fillet next year
  • 1st laboratory-grown meat factory in the world opens in Israel

Coffee plantations are responsible for covering 50 millions of acres of the earth’s surface, spread over more than 50 countries. Many producers are already facing the consequences of climate change on production. The study conducted by the partnership between Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy and Montana State University also revealed that some modern techniques can combat these effects.

(Image: Reproduction/Unsplash/Clint McKoy)

For the study, the researchers reviewed 73 articles published to analyze parameters such as most prevalent environmental factors and management conditions associated with climate change, as well as climate adaptation. “Factors influencing coffee production have a major impact on the interest of buyers, the price of coffee and, ultimately, the livelihood of the farmers who grow it,” explained Sean Cash, co-author of the research.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The team noticed that the trends more predominant are associated with farms at higher altitudes, where the coffee flavor and aroma are better, and the greater exposure of the plantations to sunlight with a decrease in the quality of the bean. Overall, the review concluded that coffee quality is susceptible to water stress and increased temperature and CO2 — although more research is needed to confirm this relationship.

( Image: Playback/Mike Kenneally/Unsplash)

Some ways to slow down the The effects of climate change, according to the researchers, would be managing the control of shade and light in crops, selection and cultivation of climate-resistant grains, and pest control. “It is important to study these impacts on crops in general, not just on coffee. Our food systems support our food security, nutrition and health,” added ethnobotany and research co-author, Selena Ahmed.

Coffee created in the laboratory would be the alternative?

Scientists from the Technical Research Center (VTT) Finland — the world’s most coffee consuming country — are working on what they call “sustainable coffee”, created in the laboratory, without going through any conventional cultivation. According to the researchers, this coffee could avoid many of the environmental problems associated with the mass cultivation of coffee plantations.

(Image: Reproduction/Heiko Rischer et al./ VTT)

Sustainable coffee is not produced from beans, but of a cluster of coffee plant cells grown under strictly controlled laboratory temperature, light and oxygen conditions. After roasting, the powder of this coffee can be consumed in the same way as the traditional one — although its consumption is not yet allowed.

The team still carries out a more in-depth analysis to estimate how sustainable this coffee is. product would be on a global scale of production. “We already know that our water footprint, for example, is much smaller than what is needed for the field to grow,” explained researcher Heiko Rischer. For the time being, researchers cannot ingest the product, just taste the flavor and then spit the drink out.

(Image: Reproduction/Heiko Rischer et al ./VTT)

Compared to conventional coffee, laboratory coffee is less bitter and the coffee flavor itself is less pronounced. In September of this year, startup Atomo announced that it had raised US $50, $5 million to finance its molecular coffee, much like the one developed by Rischer’s team. Despite the environmental benefits of laboratory production, the US and Canada urge caution regarding its consumption, as it is a “new food”.

In addition, some experts say it is necessary to analyze the economic impact of replacing traditional coffee plantations with laboratory production. For Rischer, it will take Finland four years for sustainable coffee to gain commercial approval and support.

Source: Futurity.org, Phys.org

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

522845 522845 522845

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 27, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of How to add and manage extensions in iPhone Safari

How to add and manage extensions in iPhone Safari

September 29, 2021
Photo of Worlds 2021 | Check out the teams in the entry and group stages

Worlds 2021 | Check out the teams in the entry and group stages

September 22, 2021
Photo of ravi ashwin in team india playing xi: why ravichandran ashwin didn’t get chance in playing xi explains virat kohli after toss in oval test

ravi ashwin in team india playing xi: why ravichandran ashwin didn’t get chance in playing xi explains virat kohli after toss in oval test

September 2, 2021
Photo of Evacuation statement from NATO! At least 20 people died in 7 days

Evacuation statement from NATO! At least 20 people died in 7 days

August 22, 2021
Back to top button