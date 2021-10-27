Climate change can ruin your coffee enjoyment
A survey led by the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, revealed how climate change is increasingly affecting the world’s coffee plantations, altering the taste, aroma and even nutritional quality. In addition, the study revealed the negative implications for world coffee production, as well as the challenges to making its cultivation sustainable.
Coffee plantations are responsible for covering 50 millions of acres of the earth’s surface, spread over more than 50 countries. Many producers are already facing the consequences of climate change on production. The study conducted by the partnership between Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy and Montana State University also revealed that some modern techniques can combat these effects.