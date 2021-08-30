Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal: Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men High Jump T47; PM Narendra Modi congratulate Nishad Kumar; Tokyo 2020 Paralympic; Good news from Tokyo… High jumper Nishad Kumar won the silver medal in Paralympics, PM Modi congratulated him like this

Tokyo
Indian high jumper Nishad Kumar created history by winning the silver medal in the men’s high jump T-47 category at the Tokyo Olympics. He jumped 2.06 meters. This is India’s second medal in the tournament. Earlier, table tennis player Bhavina Patel had won the silver medal for the country. Within seconds of winning Nishad’s medal, PM Narendra Modi tweeted and congratulated him.

PM wrote – Another happy news has come from Tokyo. Extremely happy to see Nishad Kumar winning a silver medal in the men’s high jump T-47. He is a remarkable athlete with excellent skill and perseverance. Congratulations to them

It is noteworthy that Nishad won the gold medal in the World Para Athletics Grand Free in Dubai in 2019 with a high jump of 2.05 meters. Along with this, he also got a ticket to the Tokyo Paralympics.

India's amazing in Paralympic Games: Nishad Kumar's 'silver' in high jump, country's second overall medal
After this, in February 2021, he was caught by the corona virus during the camp at Sai Bangalore Complex. Not only did he beat the pandemic, but he left no stone unturned to prepare for Tokyo.

