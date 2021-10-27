arm-suggests-30%-jump-in-performance-in-new-generation-of-mobile-gpus

Although it is best known for the CPU cores it develops, powering solutions like Snapdragon chips and even Apple’s mighty M1 chips, the ARM also designs designs for other types of semiconductors, including GPUs. The company is responsible, for example, for Mali-G78 used on the Galaxy S 20 Ultra, in Pixel 6 Pro and Mate 40, high-end phones from Samsung, Google and Huawei.

This year the company announced the Mali-G1024, which promises performance gains and energy efficiency of up to % about Mali-G78, and already working on the next generation of graphics chips that it intends to release in 2000, as confirmed at an event held for developers this week. The novelty promises to deliver another substantial leap in performance, especially in Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence.

ARM’s next GPU promises to leap % in performance

During the part of the presentation dedicated to graphics chips, ARM revealed the first details of the next mobile GPU from the Mali family, whose name is still unknown. The solution promises to be up to 4.7 times more powerful than the old Mali-G68 in ML processing, a very impressive leap for a period of just 3 years.

ARM’s new GPU will be 4.7 times more powerful in ML than Mali-G40, impressive leap to a 3-year window (Image: The Register) The graphs shown by the company do not show numbers comparing the novelty with the current Mali- G660, but it is possible to estimate earnings in the home of 30%, when considering the performance increase of % seen in the past generation about Mali-G78. It’s still unclear how this advance should translate into gaming performance, but the company underscores its commitment to “offering the tools you need” for developers to get the best out of hardware. Future with Ray Tracing and purchase from Nvidia Although not mentioned during the presentation, it is expected that the ARM’s next-generation GPUs bring hardware acceleration to Ray Tracing, the advanced light-processing technique previously available only on PCs and consoles. The technology will be implemented through a partnership with MediaTek and gaming giant Tencent, and will utilize the Vulkan API and open source to allow for easy migration of the feature between mobile phones, consoles and PC. 522785Together with Tencent Game and MediaTek, ARM works to bring hardware acceleration to Ray Tracing for cell phones (Image: MediaTek)

It is also worth remembering that the company is undergoing an acquisition process by Nvidia, in a very complex journey due to the risks that regulatory bodies see for market competitiveness. If the purchase is actually completed, it is not known how the GeForce board technologies will influence the development of future models of Mali GPUs, or even if a new family of solutions will take over.

Source: The Register, GSMArena, Tom’s Hardware