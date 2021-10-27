how-to-prepare-small-sites-for-black-friday-shopping-volume?-check-out

Black Friday will take place this year in 27 November, but despite one month to go, shopkeepers are already making advanced preparations for the date, one of the most profitable for Brazilian commerce. And not even the economic crisis and the thousands of victims of covid-19 caused a great impact on the sector.

The two days of Black Friday 2020 (26 and 27 of November) closed with total sales of BRL 4,02 billions in e-commerce, according to a survey by Ebit consultancy -Nielsen, specializing in retail market analysis. For this twelfth edition of the commercial date, the expectation for small businesses is to boost sales and profits, in addition to using it as a showcase and customer loyalty.

“The date is, of course, a great celebration of offers for customers, for the small and medium entrepreneur it is the perfect opportunity to sell and build customer loyalty. better prepared for those who are still in their infancy in e-commerce and may be the turn for business growth”, explains Gustavo Metz, head of marketing and founder of Dooca, a platform for creating virtual stores.