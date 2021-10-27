How to prepare small sites for Black Friday shopping volume? check out

Black Friday will take place this year in 27 November, but despite one month to go, shopkeepers are already making advanced preparations for the date, one of the most profitable for Brazilian commerce. And not even the economic crisis and the thousands of victims of covid-19 caused a great impact on the sector.

The two days of Black Friday 2020 (26 and 27 of November) closed with total sales of BRL 4,02 billions in e-commerce, according to a survey by Ebit consultancy -Nielsen, specializing in retail market analysis. For this twelfth edition of the commercial date, the expectation for small businesses is to boost sales and profits, in addition to using it as a showcase and customer loyalty.

“The date is, of course, a great celebration of offers for customers, for the small and medium entrepreneur it is the perfect opportunity to sell and build customer loyalty. better prepared for those who are still in their infancy in e-commerce and may be the turn for business growth”, explains Gustavo Metz, head of marketing and founder of Dooca, a platform for creating virtual stores.

Metz gives five tips for small retailers to take advantage of the full potential of Black Friday:

Image: Reproduction/John Schnobrich/Unsplash

Choose the platform well

The merchant must choose a platform recognized in the market, which provides a good service and with prices consistent with the size of the your business. Also pay attention to the quality of service in support.

Create a hotsite for Black Friday

Also in the previous item, it is worth looking for a platform that allows you to create a themed hotsite for Black Friday, with an exclusive visual identity that attracts attention of customers.

  • Bring knowledge to the customer

    e-commerce today goes beyond the sales website. There are already tools that allow the integration of the store’s social media pages so that the service has a dynamic relationship with the customer. In addition, it is worth keeping an eye on the trends and actions of competitors with SEO (search engine optimization) tools, to know which are the most searched terms and products before, during and after the date.

    Develop your marketing in advance

    In pre-Black Friday marketing, in addition to the aforementioned hotsite, it is worth releasing some “warm up” promotions to increase customer engagement until the end date. Also advertise well on platforms like Google Ads, Facebook Ads and Magalu Ads.

    Map consumer behavior

    The sales funnel must be well defined, that is, the customer journey from the beginning to the conclusion of the purchase. This helps to understand the customer’s behavior as he advances or retreats along the way. According to Conversion consultancy, 41% of Black Friday consumers make their purchases with a credit card. Offering other payment methods, such as Pix, can be good differentials.

