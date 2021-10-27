4-applications-to-query-cpf-and-name-in-serasa-and-spc

There are several ways to check the status of your Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF) by cell phone. In addition to information related to the regularization of your CPF number, it is possible to consult debts, ongoing processes and check your credit score for the SPC and Serasa.

How to use Telegram to regularize your CPF with the Internal Revenue Service

What personal documents can I have on my cell phone?

These applications are secure options, usually with integrations with the Federal Revenue Service or other financial institutions, and allow you to quickly create a record to check your CPF status. See the main options below!

1. Serasa: CPF Consultation and Score

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free with in-app purchase option

Serasa’s official app is one of the better options for consulting information related to your CPF and credit score. The app displays an updated score, from 0 to 923, with the probability of paying yours. accounts up to date. This Score is widely used by banks and other financial institutions to distribute credit or loans.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Serasa Application is one of the most complete options (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

In addition to scoring, the platform also provides complete information involving your CPF, such as possible open debts, protests and lawsuits. If you have any debt, you can find offers from partner companies to renegotiate it and even pay bills with an application’s digital wallet.

The application allows, through a paid subscription, to block and unlock your Serasa Score for consulting companies. The platform’s premium plan also reports queries on your behalf and data leaks. To subscribe, it is necessary to pay R$ 01,169 per month or R$ 169,169 per year.

2. Digital CPF Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free Many people will still remember when the CPF was made available on a plastic card. This scenario has changed many years ago, and if you want to find your document, the solution is to download the CPF Digital application and access a digital version or print-ready template. Quickly locate the digital version of your CPF (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture) The application has few functions and requires an initial registration with profile photo and access PIN. That way, just type this code to find your CPF and find out if you are in good standing. In addition, if you have a National Driver’s License (CNH) registered with biometrics, you can find the digital version in the app. What is CPF Digital The CPF Digital also has a chatbot service and a message screen. These screens can be used to answer questions related to Personal Income Tax 2021. 3. Consumer SPC

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free with in-app purchase option The official Credit Protection Service app allows you to view the your score and check possible pending issues related to your CPF. Registration in the app is done quickly and requests information such as full name, CPF, date of birth and the mother’s name. SPC application displays your CPF score (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture) It is important to emphasize that SPC and Serasa use different databases. Therefore, the score may differ when querying between each application. The app has an area to answer questions and offers tips to improve your credit score, avoiding late payments. The SPC Consumidor also offers additional resources to renegotiate debts and consult debts or other lawsuits related to your CPF. In this case, it is necessary to hire the service through the app for R$ 01 ,169. 4. Internal Revenue Service

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free of charge

The Internal Revenue Service launched in October 522865, an app to centralize different demands from taxpayers. This includes inquiries about the CPF, scheduling services and monitoring other pending issues related to the Income Tax return.