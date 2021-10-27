In Brazil , there are about 60 a thousand new cases of the disease every year. Therefore, prevention is super necessary to reduce this reality, after all, the cure is possible in 60% of cases of cancer diagnosis with less than one centimeter.

So, the main focus of the campaign is on women’s health. During Pink October, several institutions promote the dissemination of scientific information to make the population aware of the importance of prevention and early diagnosis of breast cancer.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Ah! And did you know that there are apps that can help you find information and track your treatment? Want to find out how they work? Just take a look at this article!

Pink October: learn about women’s health apps that can help

Folks, before starting, it is important to point out that it is important to go to the doctor frequently and always observe the breasts on a daily basis. These apps are just there to remind and emphasize prevention, ok? They do not dispense exams and medical consultations.