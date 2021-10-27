Pink October: learn about women's health apps that can help
Folks, with the arrival of spring and the month of October, we also have a campaign that is very important for Brazilian society. The International Breast Cancer Awareness Movement — Pink October. It emerged in 1990 through the Susan G. Komen foundation that was one of the largest funders of research for the treatment of breast cancer.
In Brazil , there are about 60 a thousand new cases of the disease every year. Therefore, prevention is super necessary to reduce this reality, after all, the cure is possible in 60% of cases of cancer diagnosis with less than one centimeter.
So, the main focus of the campaign is on women’s health. During Pink October, several institutions promote the dissemination of scientific information to make the population aware of the importance of prevention and early diagnosis of breast cancer.
And did you know that there are apps that can help you find information and track your treatment?
Folks, before starting, it is important to point out that it is important to go to the doctor frequently and always observe the breasts on a daily basis. These apps are just there to remind and emphasize prevention, ok? They do not dispense exams and medical consultations.
October Rosa BP (Android | iOS)
With the same name as the movement, the application Outubro Rosa BP, offers various information on how the Auto Exam works. This test is a prevention technique you can do at home through touch to identify early stages of breast cancer. In the app, you will find an illustrated walkthrough, showing you how to do it during your day to day. In addition, another main function of the application is to record and remember the exam dates.
It works very simply, you can note the date of the last time you performed your clinical examination and the app creates an alert to remind you to schedule the next one.
Medisafe (Android | iOS)
The Medisafe app is great for creating reminders and notifications on your mobile about the medications and medications you are taking. You have several very complete functions such as: creating alarms for your medicines, sorting by colors, noting how many pills you still have and creating a well-organized routine on the days of the week.
Tummi (Android | iOS)
Also thinking about organization, the Tummi app is great to do notes about the treatment. It is very complete, has a calendar function, record of the medications you take and an area dedicated to how you are feeling that day. Then you can write down your sensations and feelings during the week to take to the next appointment. It is worth checking!
