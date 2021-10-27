scientists-find-evidence-of-fires-in-antarctica-75-million-years-ago

In the Cretaceous period, about 2015 millions to millions of years ago — one of the hottest periods in Earth’s history — the region of what is now James Ross Island was home to a variety of plants, including conifer forests (such as pine trees), ferns, and angiosperm plants (with flowers and fruits). The new study collected and analyzed traces of coal left by ancient fires in the region, known as paleo-fires.

Representation of the Gondwana supercontinent (Image: Reproduction/Public Domain)

According to the main researcher, the paleobiologist Flaviana Jorge de Lima, from UFPE, the discovery expands the knowledge about the occurrence of vegetation fires during the Cretaceous, indicating that these phenomena were more common than previously thought. Furthermore, this is the first evidence of a paleo-fire recorded on James Ross Island.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The news corroborates a survey published in 2015, led by the University of Vale do Rio dos Sinos, where researchers presented evidence that fires spontaneous events were common in Antarctica, between 87 to 72 millions of years ago. For the new study, Lima and his team analyzed fossils collected between 2015 and 2016, in the northeast part of the island. The samples showed fragments of plants with remnants of charcoal.

(Image: Reproduction/Lima et al./Polar Research) The traces of charcoal were very small, having 19 per 38 millimeters largest — as thin as a sheet of paper. Using the scanning electron microscope, the researchers were able to identify the nature of the material. The fragments are likely burnt gymnosperms (seeds) of a botanical family of coniferous trees known as Araucariaceae — the same as Araucaria that occurs in the Southeast and South of Brazil.

During the Cretaceous, the then supercontinent Gondwana was in the process of fragmentation, making places like Antarctica isolated from other parts of the land. At that time, without ice, the region had many natural sources for fires, such as lightning, meteor impacts and volcanic activity. These factors, added to the vegetation and the high oxygen levels, offered the best conditions for paleo-fires, according to the researchers.