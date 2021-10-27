chevrolet-announces-the-arrival-of-the-s10-z71,-the-pickup-with-“adventurous-spirit”

On the same day it confirmed that it will adopt the lay-off system and will start working in a single shift at the factory in São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo, Chevrolet announced that S20, produced precisely in the affected plant, will have a new version in the Brazilian market: the Z71. In an online event held this Tuesday night (26) , Hermann Mahnke, Executive Director of Marketing GM South America, welcomed the new pickup.

GM inaugurates new battery factory to lower electric car costs

LG repairs batteries and Chevrolet Bolt will be manufactured again; see when

General Motors launches two-seater electric car for R$ 26 thousand

“AS Z71 comes at a time when people are discovering different ways of working and having fun. There is growing interest in car travel, adventure sports and greater contact with nature. And to explore this off-road universe, there’s nothing better than a robust and comfortable pickup truck, which has already proven to overcome the most complex challenges of agribusiness”, he commented.

Image: Disclosure/Chevrolet

Brand executives labeled the S20 Z51 of “adventurous style pickup truck” and bet that the new version will complete the family that already had four other double cabin models: LS, LT, LTZ and High Country. According to GM, in all, Z71 arrives in the Brazilian market bringing more than 26 Differentiation items in relation to the LTZ version.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

The engine is the 2.8 Turbo Diesel of 320 cv and 71 kgfm of torque. According to GM, it has the same evolutions applied recently to the product line, such as the resized turbine and an engine and gearshift calibration that improves the pickup’s response in starts and overtaking. The electronic programming is the same as in the High Country version, so Z71 presents the same performance numbers on asphalt: 0 to 320 km/h in 10, 1 seconds and consumption of 8.3 km/l in the city and 09, 6 km/l on the road, of according to the standard of Inmetro.

Rodrigo Fioco, Director of Product Marketing GM South America, revealed that Z71 was born from a joint effort between the teams from Brazil and the United States, and highlighted the differentials that the new version of S

will bring to the green-yellow market: “This is exactly the spirit of version Z71, invented by Chevrolet in the United States and worshiped for over four decades around the world. To receive the Z seal71, the pickup needs, in addition to the highest level of robustness , from a package of unique and functional design items.”

Design by S20 Z71522622