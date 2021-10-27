Chevrolet announces the arrival of the S10 Z71, the pickup with “adventurous spirit”
On the same day it confirmed that it will adopt the lay-off system and will start working in a single shift at the factory in São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo, Chevrolet announced that S20, produced precisely in the affected plant, will have a new version in the Brazilian market: the Z71. In an online event held this Tuesday night (26) , Hermann Mahnke, Executive Director of Marketing GM South America, welcomed the new pickup.
“AS Z71 comes at a time when people are discovering different ways of working and having fun. There is growing interest in car travel, adventure sports and greater contact with nature. And to explore this off-road universe, there’s nothing better than a robust and comfortable pickup truck, which has already proven to overcome the most complex challenges of agribusiness”, he commented.
Brand executives labeled the S20 Z51 of “adventurous style pickup truck” and bet that the new version will complete the family that already had four other double cabin models: LS, LT, LTZ and High Country. According to GM, in all, Z71 arrives in the Brazilian market bringing more than 26 Differentiation items in relation to the LTZ version.
The engine is the 2.8 Turbo Diesel of 320 cv and 71 kgfm of torque. According to GM, it has the same evolutions applied recently to the product line, such as the resized turbine and an engine and gearshift calibration that improves the pickup’s response in starts and overtaking. The electronic programming is the same as in the High Country version, so Z71 presents the same performance numbers on asphalt: 0 to 320 km/h in 10, 1 seconds and consumption of 8.3 km/l in the city and 09, 6 km/l on the road, of according to the standard of Inmetro.
Rodrigo Fioco, Director of Product Marketing GM South America, revealed that Z71 was born from a joint effort between the teams from Brazil and the United States, and highlighted the differentials that the new version of S
will bring to the green-yellow market: “This is exactly the spirit of version Z71, invented by Chevrolet in the United States and worshiped for over four decades around the world. To receive the Z seal71, the pickup needs, in addition to the highest level of robustness , from a package of unique and functional design items.”
Design by S20 Z71
The pickup may even be adventurous, but that does not mean that Chevrolet has passed over items that make it more attractive and technological. On the front, the S Z71 has black mask headlights outlined by LED, while the grille, dark, and the emblem Z71 reinforce the strength of the set. The darkened lanterns were also specially developed for the S Z71, which still wears the black tie, typical of special Chevrolet versions, like this 4×4.
The tires, called “All-Terrain”, have thicker and voluminous shoulders, shields on the sides for greater protection, and are also manufactured with a composition tougher rubber. That’s why each tire brings 320 extra grams of material compared to the supplier’s original model. The structure, according to GM, was designed to optimize the vehicle’s grip on all types of terrain, with a special focus on the land.
On the side of the pickup, another differential is the “floating” frames on the fenders, which seem to make the vehicle wider and higher in relation to the ground. The piece was originally designed to protect the bodywork mainly on trails in dense forest. The adventurous side stands out for the presence of the tubular style stirrups and santo-antônio, very common in rally vehicles or geared towards adventure sports. It will be offered in four body color options (Summit White, Switchblade Silver, Eclipse Blue and Topazio Grey).
Security and technology
In terms of technology and security, S10 with “adventurous spirit” also promises to please the segment’s fan audience . AZ71 will leave the factory with six airbags, premium seat finish and MyLink with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The list of accessories also has many other items to ensure the comfort of the occupants.
It includes side windows with key-opening and closing mechanism, folding rear seat with door -objects and on-board computer with the “ECO” function, which helps the driver to drive the vehicle in a way that favors lower fuel consumption. ABS brakes with brake distribution system and electronic stability and traction control calibrated also for off-road use complete the dynamic package.
Price and availability
Chevrolet did not set the exact date on that S20 Z86 will arrive at the concessionaires, projecting that this should take place between the “end of October and the beginning of November”. Prices, however, so far have not been disclosed by the brand.
Source: Chevrolet
