r$-219-apple-cloth-is-seen-in-real-image-and-arrives-in-huge-packaging

One of the products presented by Apple at its last event — held a few days ago — is a cloth for cleaning the brand’s products. The accessory is suitable for cleaning the screens of any electronic device, however the highlight was not for the product itself, but for the price charged in the Brazilian market: nothing less than R$ 220.

Accessories for Macbooks Pro include R$ cloth 219 and R$ MagSafe cable 1002

Apple announces MacBook Pro with notch on screen, more ports and new M1 chips



Apple benefited from third-party ad blocking on iOS, website says

If it weren’t for the exaggerated price for a “simple” cloth, the accessory would have gone unnoticed. But the fact is that, for better or for worse, it caught the public’s attention and some users have already booked their units — even because, in the United States, the price of US$ 12 is not as aggressive as the almost R$ 219 in Brazil.

Now, with the first buyers receiving their units, the first real images of the cloth appeared. A customer of the brand posted the accessory photos on his Twitter profile and what we see is a contradiction to Apple itself.