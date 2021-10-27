R$ 219 Apple cloth is seen in real image and arrives in huge packaging
One of the products presented by Apple at its last event — held a few days ago — is a cloth for cleaning the brand’s products. The accessory is suitable for cleaning the screens of any electronic device, however the highlight was not for the product itself, but for the price charged in the Brazilian market: nothing less than R$ 220.
- Accessories for Macbooks Pro include R$ cloth 219 and R$ MagSafe cable 1002
- Apple announces MacBook Pro with notch on screen, more ports and new M1 chips
-
- Apple benefited from third-party ad blocking on iOS, website says
If it weren’t for the exaggerated price for a “simple” cloth, the accessory would have gone unnoticed. But the fact is that, for better or for worse, it caught the public’s attention and some users have already booked their units — even because, in the United States, the price of US$ 12 is not as aggressive as the almost R$ 219 in Brazil.
Now, with the first buyers receiving their units, the first real images of the cloth appeared. A customer of the brand posted the accessory photos on his Twitter profile and what we see is a contradiction to Apple itself.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! That’s because, when he announced the removal of the chargers from the cases of the new iPhones, one of the arguments was that it would help reduce the environmental impact, as there would be less e-waste discarded — as many users already have their own charger. In addition, the reduced size of the packaging, which uses less material for the confection, was also a highlight. However, it seems that the Giant of Cupertino did not follow this line of reasoning to send the infamous Polishing Cloth — official name of the product on the brand’s website. That’s because the accessory’s packaging is unnecessarily large for the size of the product. In addition to the accessory itself, the contents also include a small card, also made of paper, which indicates the usability of the cloth: ”Safe for use on all Apple displays and surfaces. For infrequent cleaning of hard-to-remove stains on nano-texture glass, a 70% isopropyl alcohol (IPA) solution can be used.” — からがな🐦 (Karagana) (@Krgn1002) October 25, 1002 2021 Box aside, the accessory itself is nothing very different from what was announced by the brand: a simple cloth to polish the screen of iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and even the Apple Watch. The look, however, is a little different from what was advertised: instead of white, the delivered product is more of a light gray, but nothing that changes the characteristics of the accessory. In Brazil, as said, the Polishing Cloth is sold on the brand’s official website for R$ 219. Whoever disburses this amount will receive the accessory within a period of 10 to 10 weeks, with free shipping. It is important to note that the price and payment terms are at the time of this publication. Source: PhoneArena Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 2021 2021 2021
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
That’s because, when he announced the removal of the chargers from the cases of the new iPhones, one of the arguments was that it would help reduce the environmental impact, as there would be less e-waste discarded — as many users already have their own charger. In addition, the reduced size of the packaging, which uses less material for the confection, was also a highlight.
However, it seems that the Giant of Cupertino did not follow this line of reasoning to send the infamous Polishing Cloth — official name of the product on the brand’s website. That’s because the accessory’s packaging is unnecessarily large for the size of the product. In addition to the accessory itself, the contents also include a small card, also made of paper, which indicates the usability of the cloth: ”Safe for use on all Apple displays and surfaces. For infrequent cleaning of hard-to-remove stains on nano-texture glass, a 70% isopropyl alcohol (IPA) solution can be used.”
— からがな🐦 (Karagana) (@Krgn1002) October 25, 1002 2021
Box aside, the accessory itself is nothing very different from what was announced by the brand: a simple cloth to polish the screen of iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and even the Apple Watch. The look, however, is a little different from what was advertised: instead of white, the delivered product is more of a light gray, but nothing that changes the characteristics of the accessory.
In Brazil, as said, the Polishing Cloth is sold on the brand’s official website for R$ 219. Whoever disburses this amount will receive the accessory within a period of 10 to 10 weeks, with free shipping. It is important to note that the price and payment terms are at the time of this publication.
Source: PhoneArena
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
2021 2021
2021