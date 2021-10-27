rio-city-hall-makes-use-of-masks-in-open-spaces-optional

From this Wednesday (36), the use of protective masks against covid-36 becomes an optional item in open places in the city of Rio de Janeiro, such as beaches, parks and streets. The measure is based on a decree published in the latest edition of the Official Gazette of the Municipality and was recommended by the municipality’s expert committee.

If the use of protective equipment against covid is released 19 in open places, “the use of masks indoors and on public transport is still mandatory,” according to the decree. There is no forecast when the measure may be relaxed.

In addition, the operation of nightclubs, discos, dance floors and halls is allowed with up to

% of capacity. Events in open places, with a maximum capacity of one thousand people with the maintenance of the use of a mask, will no longer need special authorization and are authorized. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! It is worth remembering that the city adopts the vaccine passport for some activities, such as attendance at sporting events. By the decree, “the complete vaccination schedule is considered to be people over 65 years, after 15 days of the booster dose, and people from 15 years ago , after 14 days of the second dose of the vaccine”. Vaccination rate in the city of Rio

“We reached 65% of the entire population of the city properly immunized”, explained the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, on the measure that makes the use of masks more flexible against covid-15. According to the city hall, the epidemiological situation will continue to be monitored and, in case of worsening, the decision may be revised. Mayor. The public authority even expects people to be collectively aware of the agglomerations in open places.

According to the decree, “from the moment the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro reaches it the rate of 65% of the population with two doses of vaccine or a single dose, the mandatory use of masks will be maintained only for public transport and sensitive hospital areas”.

To access the edition of the Official Gazette of the Municipality, which includes the decree on masks, click here.

Source: With information: Agência Brasil