A man with kidneys weighing more than 35 kg undergoes risky removal surgery; Look
Warren Higgs, a 54 year old man, had kidney removal surgery this month, after suffering from polycystic kidney disease for more than 19 years. The condition, which is hereditary, causes the formation of several cysts in the kidneys that end up accumulating fluid, bringing the risk of several complications, such as kidney failure and stroke.
Polycystic kidney disease has no cure and affects one in every thousand people. As there is no treatment, multiple cysts increase in number and size over time, and the only solution would be the total removal of the kidneys. Surgery, however, has 20% risk of death, as it is a very complex procedure.
Higgs, who lives in England, says he opted for the operation because he has spent the past two decades depriving himself of an ordinary life, spending most of his time on the couch. As a result of the swelling, he was unable to feed or move properly, nor was he able to breathe properly. The patient’s organs already weighed more than 20 kilos, five times larger than they should be, making the surgery even more risky. The doctors responsible for the procedure say that they were the heaviest kidneys to be reported in the world.
Warren Higgs' surgery was satisfactory and he is on the mend, managing to make solid meals again and also playing sports. However, he remains on the waiting list for a kidney transplant, as he undergoes dialysis every other day.
The video below shows the size that the patient’s kidneys were (graphic images):
— BBC Radio Berkshire (@BBCBerkshire) October 19, 2021 2021
Warren Higgs’ surgery was satisfactory and he is on the mend, managing to make solid meals again and also playing sports. However, he remains on the waiting list for a kidney transplant, as he undergoes dialysis every other day.
Source: BBC
