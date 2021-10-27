new-world:-prime-gaming-offers-robin-hood-skin

Prime Gaming, Amazon’s service linked to Twitch, has made available a new visual package for New World players to redeem on the platform. Called “Robin Hood”, the skin is inspired by the classic character and also features emotes, coats of arms and themed dyes.

New World: players would be banning opponents to win wars

The best builds of New World

New World | Tips for starting the game

How to redeem the Robin Hood pack in New World

To redeem the look, you have two options. You can directly access the Prime Gaming website, log in, find the option “New World: Robin Hood Package #1” under “Game items and more” and click “redeem”.

For the redemption to be valid, it is necessary to link your game account with the service.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Image: Screen Capture/Igor Pontes/Canaltech

Another way to guarantee the bonus is to access the Twitch website, log in and click on the tab with the Prime symbol, called “Loot Prime”. The Robin Hood offer will be available for redemption until 30 November.

The rescue screen still shows the second part of the outfit pack, not yet available, which will include a character-based bow. After redeeming the content on the Prime Gaming platform, the player can equip the skin inside New World — just open your inventory with the TAB key, right-click on the items and choose the “Switch Look” option. There will be all the skins you have available for your items.